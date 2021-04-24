Analysis: Slow build-up and sloppy goals have cost Cork City 

THE 2-1 loss to Treaty United means Cork City are in real trouble even at this early stage of the season.

With promotion the requirement for the club this season, in his first senior job in management Colin Healy needs to find a way to get this side winning games quickly.

The longer City stay in this division, the more irrelevant they will become. They must stop this rot now before the season gets away from them. Another year in this division will be a disaster for the club on and off the pitch. There is now huge pressure on Healy to turn it around.

How can he do this? He needs to somehow bring out the passion, fight and pride in these players.

Munster derbies are always tough and last Friday’s was no different. Treaty went into the game undefeated after a win and three draws and took the lead with a goal from Cork man Anthony O’Donnell.

Healy made two changes from the Shels loss, Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh in for the suspended Jack Walsh and Dale Holland starting ahead of the injured Gearoid Morrissey.

A poor first half from both sides saw very few chances created but the sides were level at the break with Cian Coleman getting the equaliser. The second half was pretty much the same and although both Coleman and O’Brien Whitmarsh came close to scoring before another soft goal was conceded and City failed to get the equaliser.

City haven't won on the road since their victory over Waterford in August 2019. Friday’s loss was a fourth in a row.

Certainly not the start anybody expected. On paper, City don't have a bad squad.

And to be fair to them, they’re not particularly playing poorly. City had 90% of possession up until Treaty scored. However they can have all the possession in the world, but unless they’re scoring goals, it counts for nothing.

It was frustrating to watch. Where normally I would be happy to see a side with so much possession, it’s the lack of quality and decision-making in the final third that’s frustrating.

Too many times the ball was passed from left to right and back again, across the back four especially. I understand City didn’t have Jack Walsh up top but surely there were other options for the ball to be released quicker.

And no disrespect, but given the soft goals City are leaking, the back-line is the last place they should be holding onto the ball.

Cian Coleman had his best game of the season to date. He worked hard, tough in the tackle, and scored a great goal. However, I didn’t think there was much of a link between him and the other two midfielders Dale Holland and Alec Byrne.

There’s something not clicking at the moment and apart from the obvious one of not scoring goals, I just can’t figure out what City’s main problem is. Maybe losing concentration at vital moments is killing them?

Cork City keeper Mark McNulty goes the right way but fails to stop this penalty by Shelbourne's Yousef Mahdy recently. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Are they a young team? Yes, but is there enough experience and talent on the team? Yes. The more experienced and senior lads have a role alongside Healy to play in getting this team motivated and back to winning ways.

Conceding soft goals and not been clinical enough in front of goal is not good enough. City need to defend properly, throw their bodies on the line and, as Healy said after the game, “Man up and take responsibility”.