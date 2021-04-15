Ronan O’Gara mixes tactical brilliance with a player-friendly approach

Outspoken and a serial winner as a Munster and Irish out-half, he always came across as a head coach in the making. He’s eschewed the easy options at every turn since he hung up his boots. He could have stayed on with the Reds in 2013, for one last season, but took up a coaching role at Racing 92, working with Johnny Sexton, his former rival for the green number 10 geansaí.
"We were good, at times, and inaccurate, at times, but that’s the beauty of our game. There’s a big emphasis on identifying space.”
