Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 11:20

Cork rugby dynamo Simon Zebo linked to Munster return this summer

Flying winger has spent three successful seasons with Racing 92 in France
Simon Zebo of Racing 92 celebrates after scoring a try against Harlequins. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

MUNSTER fans could be in for some good news in the coming days.

Cork rugby ace Simon Zebo is ready for a return to Munster, according to the Daily Mail.

Reports suggest a deal is on the cards in the coming days, which would bring the 31-year-old back to the province from Racing 92.

Most recently the Leesider has been touted for a switch to Declan Kidney's London Irish. He departed Munster in 2018 to play in the Top 14 and the Reds missed his flair and try-scoring ability.

His move to Paris meant he couldn't feature for Ireland in recent years, but lining out for his home club would make him eligible to compete for a place in Andy Farrell's Irish squad for the 2023 World Cup.

