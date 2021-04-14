Your guide to Cork in the hurling, football, camogie and ladies football leagues

CORK inter-county teams are cleared to return to training on Monday, April 19, ahead of a busy league programme from early May.

The Rebel camogie, ladies football, hurling and football teams will all be focused on delivering in the championship, but with the quick turnaround from the league in this Covid-impacted year, building up momentum will be important.

The final details of the hurling and football leagues will be confirmed over the weekend, but the Rebels will host Waterford, Westmeath and Galway at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the hurling, while the footballers won't have any home matches in the regular section. Their clash with Kildare on May 15 will be fixed at a neutral venue due to the Covid training breach which saw manager Ronan McCarthy suspended for 12 weeks, followed by trips to Laois and Clare.

Each football county is guaranteed a league semi-final or relegation play-off on June 12 or 13, but there will only be league finals if both finalists aren't in championship on the last weekend of June. Cork are in Division 2 South, with Meath, Westmeath, Mayo and Down on the other side in Division 2 North.

Killian O'Hanlon kicks a point against Kerry at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The Cork hurlers have five league games with the top teams from Division 1A and 1B declared joint-winners, barring a championship meeting which can double up as a league final, ala Limerick-Clare last winter.

Ephie Fitzgerald's ladies footballers have three league games from May 23, at home to Tipp and Dublin and away to Waterford, with the league semi-finals on June 12/13 and the final two weeks later.

There are two guaranteed camogie league games for Paudie Murray's charges, home to Tipp on May 15, away to Waterford on May 29, there are league quarter- and semi-finals from June 5/6, with the final set for June 19/20.

Cork's second camogie squad will also be in league action, a boost given the Association only permitted one team per county last winter for championship, which ruled Mark McCarthy's squad out.

HURLING LEAGUE:

May 9: Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

May 15: Tipperary, away.

May 23: Westmeath, Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

June 5: Limerick, away.

June 13: Galway, Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The championship will start from June 26/27, with the All-Ireland on August 22.

League relegation play-off on August 7/8. No league final, unless it can be doubled up with championship opener.

FOOTBALL LEAGUE:

May 15: Kildare, neutral due to forfeit of a home game for Covid breach.

May 22: Laois, away.

May 30: Clare, away.

Relegation play-off or league semi-final on June 12/13.

League final on June 19/20, only if both counties aren't in championship action the following week. Otherwise, there will be joint-winners.

The championship will start from June 26/27 but Cork have a bye into the Munster semi-final along with Tipp.

CAMOGIE LEAGUE:

May 15: Tipperary, home.

May 29: Waterford, away.

June 5/6: League quarter-finals.

June 12/13: Relegation play-off and league semi-finals.

June 19/20: Relegation and league finals.

Championship details have yet to be confirmed.

LADIES FOOTBALL LEAGUE:

May 23: Tipperary, home.

May 30: Dublin, home.

June 6: Waterford, away.

June 12/13: Relegation play-off and league semi-finals.

June 26/27: League final.

Championship details have yet to be confirmed.