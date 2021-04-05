Goulane Chosen delivers again for Seamus Spillane at Cork Racecourse

GOULANE CHOSEN has been a terrific servant for Conna-based handler Seamus Spillane over the years and the 12-year-old brought his career earnings to in excess of €150,000 by recording a clearcut success in the Coolmore NH Sires Kew Gardens Handicap Chase over two miles at Cork on Monday.

Goulane Chosen, a former 146-rated chaser whose previous success came in a Limerick handicap chase in March 2019, got into a lovely rhythm in front with Barry John Foley and the winning son of Well Chosen forged clear from three out to slam Espion Du Chenet by 10 lengths in the colours of Ring-based owner/breeder Mary O’Donnell.

Handler Spillane’s son Dinny remarked of Goulane Chosen: “He got a bit sick of running on bad ground and we will keep him to better ground from here on in.

"He’s a great horse for a small yard like us to have and his win will give my father a boost as he got a bit of a knock-out a few months ago.“

Seamus Spillane then went on to complete a 19/1 double, his initial such career brace, when Wrong Direction easily justified favouritism in the John Thomas McNamara Series Maiden Hunters Chase.

The 11-year-old Wrong Direction, unraced until he was an eight-year-old, was always on the pace and he eased clear from after two out for Johnny Hurley to see off Easca Mor by four lengths.

“Things just went against him all along,“ reported Dinny Spillane of his mother Breda’s Wrong Direction.

Wrong Direction and Johnny Hurley win the John Thomas McNamara Series Maiden Hunters Steeplechase from Easca Mor. Picture: Healy Racing.

“We were hopeful that he would win today and he will probably go for a handicap chase next.“

Eugene O’Sullivan won the Jack Tyner Memorial Hunters Chase for the third time in four years as he sent out Warriors Tale to spring an 11/1 surprise under his daughter Maxine O’Sullivan.

Warriors Tale, a former 153 rated chaser in Britain when under the care of Paul Nicholls, assumed command at the final fence to thwart odds-on favourite Winged Leader by two and a half lengths in the familiar Trevor Hemmings silks.

Warriors Tale and Maxine O'Sullivan win the Jack Tyner Memorial Hunters Steeplechase from Winged Leader. Picture: Healy Racing.

“He’s a lovely horse that was sent to me with a view to qualifying for the Aintree Foxhunters," said handler O’Sullivan of Warriors Tale.

“But, it wasn’t possible to qualify him for Aintree when the point-to-points were put off and he will probably now go for the hunters chase at the Punchestown festival."

The Sean Aherne-trained Cobblers Dream readily put his rivals to the sword on his track debut in the Pegus Horse Feed Point-To-Point Flat Race. The five-year-old Cobblers Dream, owned by David O’Connell from Ballynoe, took command over two furlongs out with James Hannon to eclipse Midnight It Is by four lengths.

Save Us Avis and Paul Bannon win the Glenview & Rathbarry Studs Mares Maiden Hunters Steeplechase. Picture: Healy Racing

“He went very well in a schooling bumper at Boulta recently and he skipped off the nice ground there,“ said Aherne, who disclosed that Cobblers Dream is now likely to be sold.

Mr Josiey Wales, trained by Dermot McLoughlin who later went on to win the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse with Freewheelin Dylan, had little more than an exercise canter in the opening Way To Paris At Coolagown Stud Maiden Hurdle.

Mr Josiey Wales eased to the front for Danny Hand before the penultimate of the 15 flights en route to powering clear to dismiss Imperial Tune by 12 lengths.

John Kiely’s Master Artist brought off a gamble in the Thanks To The Frontline Workers Handicap Hurdle, having being supported from 16/1 in the morning into 11/2 joint-favourite.

Master Artist was always close to the pace and the victorious son of Jeremy readily picked up the running on the inner before two out to dispose of Toms Courage by one and a half lengths.

“He was very keen the last day that I rode him in Thurles," said winning jockey Ian Power of Master Artist. "He was a lot better today and he switched off well."

Peter Flood, who presently holds just a hunters chase training licence, was credited with his initial racecourse success when Save Us Avis landed the Glenview & Rathbarry Studs Mares’ Maiden Hunters Chase.

The nine-year-old Save Us Avis led from after two out with Paul Bannon to defeat Trickalight by one and a half lengths.

Kilcock-based Flood hopes to take out a full trainers’ licence over the coming months.

The Cork & Waterford Mares’ Point-To-Point Flat Race was run at a ferocious pace and the Denis Murphy-owned/trained Letthetruthbeknown, a 22/1 shot, arrived from off the pace with Luke Murphy to lead inside the final furlong to beat Golden Bidar by a widening eight lengths.