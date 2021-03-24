Cobh Ramblers U19 player develops new platform to help teams communicate

AS well as focusing on being a League Of Ireland footballer, Cobh Ramblers U19 David Sloane has established his own start-up tech company, a project management software tool tailored for sports teams and clubs.

Sloane is the founder and CEO of Cambrean. He started this venture during the lockdown, after noticing how using various platforms to communicate and share information can prove problematic for teams.

Speaking to The Echo, Sloane described how he feels there is a gap in the market for project management sports software.

“I started the company during lockdown after I saw a huge problem with my own team as we used different platforms to communicate and share information. I saw that it was a problem almost all teams are having, so I decided to fix it.

“Basically there is a huge problem that a lot of teams, a lot of coaches, and a lot of players are facing. That is the management and organisational side of things with teams.

“Coaches need to communicate with other coaches, other staff, other members of their club. Also, the players need to have communication with them.

“There might be files shared between them, such as workout plans and nutrition plans. Things such as scheduling, when training is and when different events are.

“You are basically running like an organisation or a business. I think sports teams and sports clubs are forgotten about with technology and the modernisation of different software and how that can help.

“I found that the problem was not just in Cobh Ramblers; it is a problem I have had with previous clubs that I didn’t realise.

“What I decided to do was try to create a platform that ties everything together under the one roof, which keeps everything organised; making sure that the coaches, the staff and the club run efficiently.

That players have everything organised and simplified for them, where they have got the schedule and stuff they need to access.

“We basically want to build this out into an ecosystem of a platform, where sports teams can have the entire hub of their club just in the one place.”

Cambrean are launching their closed Beta in mid-April, where they will slowly release invites to people who wish to try the software out.

“Cambrean was founded due to my own displeasure with the sports industry. Every team I played with ran in a way that was counter-intuitive, inefficient, and simply old-fashioned.

“Our mission is to progress the use of technology throughout the sports world, by bringing it all together.

“A seamless, simplified experience that changes how you manage your sports life. The sports world is long overdue innovation.”