WATCH Sanita Puspure: I want to win gold at the Olympics

Turning 40 this year, the Ballincollig-based rower is one of Ireland's strongest contenders in Toyko 
Sanita Puspure. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

A MEDAL at the Summer Olympic Games is the ultimate accolade for any elite athlete that has dedicated their life to the sport. 

For Olympic hopeful and Indeed ambassador, Sanita Puspure, this is an opportunity to win at the games before she turns 40 this year, and she’s more determined than ever to give it her all and prove a point.

Supporting and following Sanita on her extraordinary journey, Team Ireland partner and job site, Indeed, have released a short film from their #TalentUnleashed series, ‘The Story of Sanita Puspure’. 

The short film is an intimate portrayal of the 39-year-old rower, who is originally from Latvia. As well as the highs of her career, like winning the World Championships, it also delves into the lows too such as the sacrifices she’s made for her family and losing her sister to cancer.

“I never thought I’d be a World Champion, but because I didn’t give up and with the right support behind me, I’m here, and ready to fight for an Olympic medal... obviously I want to win a gold and put that cherry on top of the cake,” said Sanita Puspure.

Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland
Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

As well as all her sporting achievements, Sanita is a mum of two and a champion for women this summer season, flying the flag high for Ireland. 

Sanita is a true inspiration proving that with hard work, sheer talent and the right support you can achieve anything.

Women in Sport awards: Sanita Puspure rowing in the right direction again

