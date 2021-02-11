On this day: St Colman's blasted past Thurles into 2001 Harty Cup final

ON this day 20 years ago...

SCHOOLS GAA: St Colman’s 2-11 Thurles CBS 0-6

ANDREW O’SHAUGHNESSY was the star of St Colman’s emphatic victory over Thurles CBS in the semi-final of the Dr Harty Cup, at Feenagh.

The young Kilmallock player lit up a grey afternoon, scoring 1-5 from play, as the Fermoy school progressed to meet four-in-a-row-chasing St Flannan’s, from Ennis, in the final.

Apart from O’Shaughnessy, St Colman’s also had impressive displays from Brian Murphy, in defence, Maurice O’Brien and Des Fitzgerald, at midfield, and the Kearneys, Shane and Paul, in attack.

After winning the toss and playing against the strong wind, the north Cork school made a blistering start, sweeping 1-2 to 0-0 in front.

The goal came after only seven minutes, with the Kearneys combining for Paul to score with a blistering shot from 12m.

St Colman’s led 1-4 to 0-5 at the interval and went 1-7 to 0-6 clear within 10 minutes of the resumption.

O’Shaughnessy killed the game as a contest with his goal. It followed a long clearance from defence by Fitzgerald, which carried over the Tipperary school’s rearguard for the ace marksman to pounce.

There was no joy, however, for the other Cork school involved: Midleton CBS had no answer to the power of St Flannan’s, who won 3-13 to 0-4.

Andrew O'Shaughnessy, St Colman's, is challenged by James McInerney, St Flannan's. Picture: Maurice O'Mahony

Scorers for St Colman’s: A O’Shaughnessy 1-5, P Kearney 1-1, M O’Brien 0-3 f, R Carey 0-2.

Thurles CBS: A Guilfoyle 0-3 f, D Duggan, PJ Gleeson and R Quigley, 0-1 each.

ST COLMAN’S: D Fitzgerald; T Lyons, R Murphy, B Murphy; R Relihan, T Healy, M Fitzgerald; M O’Brien, D Fitzgerald; S Kearney, P Carey, S Stack; A O’Shaughnessy, J Mulchinock, P Kearney.

10 years ago:

CORK hurling manager, Denis Walsh, introduced Stephen McDonnell and Mark Ellis against Offaly in the league at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The Glen Rovers player got the nod at right corner-back, with Millstreet’s Ellis at centre-back.

The team included seven starters from the 2010 All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kilkenny, with goalkeeper, Anthony Nash, left half-back, Ray Ryan, midfielders Jerry O’Connor and William Egan, centre-forward, Patrick Cronin, and full-forward, Paudie O’Sullivan, drafted into the side.

CORK: A Nash; S McDonnell, E Cadogan, S Murphy; J Gardiner, M Ellis, R Ryan; J O’Connor, W Egan; T Kenny, P Cronin, C Naughton; B O’Connor, P O’Sullivan, P Horgan.