Kieran Joyce or Donal Lenihan: Vote for your favourite Rebel Legend

KIERAN Joyce or Donal Lenihan?
There are 32 contenders, today it's an Olympic boxer against one of Ireland's best-known rugby figures.
WORLD Coach of the Year Billy Walsh believes that Kieran Joyce was one of the greatest boxers Ireland has ever produced.
Wexford-native Walsh, who departed as Irish head coach in acrimonious circumstances in 2015 to take over as head coach with the USA, said the Sunnyside BC man always left everything in the ring He said: “Kieran was a fantastic competitor and wore the Irish vest with pride. I was at plenty of tournaments with him, and he always gave it his all.
Joyce was unveiled as Cork’s Boxer of the Century at a Centenary Dinner Dance in celebration of 100 years of the sport on Leeside in 2014.
Joyce represented Ireland on over 100 occasions. He won European Elite bronze in Bulgaria in 1983 before lining out at Los Angeles 1984 and Seoul 1988 in between securing six Irish Elite titles.
Following the death of his coach Albie Murphy, Joyce put in many years of service as head coach with Sunnyside BC.
In 1983, he boxed for Ireland at the European Elites in Varna, Bulgaria and toppled Norway’s Kristen Reagan and Hungary’s Tibor Molnar to secure bronze but was beaten on a split decision by eventual gold medallist, Petr Galkin of the USSR, in the semi-finals.
A year later, Joyce represented Ireland at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The Sunnyside man got a bye in the welter class and stopped Basil Boniface of Seychelles in his first outing.
He met Joni Nyman of Finland in his next bout. The northsider boxed exceptionally well in the first round but lost the second and third, and Nyman won on a 4-1 split.
His second Olympic experience was at Seoul 1988. By the time these Games came around, Joyce was unbeaten in Ireland and had moved up to the light middle division. Battling to make that limit, he moved up another notch to middleweight The Corkman was drawn against Filipo Palako Vaka of Tonga in his first bout at 75kg and stopped the brave but outclassed Polynesian in the first round.
Uganda’s Franco Wanyama, a renowned puncher, was next on a day of enormous disappointment for the Irish squad as they were all, including Joyce, eliminated.
However, Joyce’s exit was particularly galling as he was on the wrong end of a controversial 3-2 split decision from a fight many believed he had won.
Joyce admitted after the contest that the verdict killed him as he was sure he had done enough to progress. “My objective was gold,” he said. The loss marked the end of his Olympic dream and journey.
Meanwhile, 20 years before Joyce exploded onto the national boxing scene in 1983, another Northside legend, Mick Leahy, won the British middleweight crown in England after stopping George Aldridge in the first round in Nottingham.
He was asked for his thoughts on Joyce and said the Sunnyside BC stand out “was a fearless fighting machine who propelled himself out of proportion in his quest to achieve victory at all times.”.
That season proved memorable for Lenihan because later in the year he won his first international cap against the touring Australians.