Damien Delaney or Juliet Murphy: Vote for your favourite Rebel Legend

DAMIEN Delaney or Juliet Murphy?
There are 32 contenders, with a soccer stalwart who reached the highest level in England and a ladies football figurehead paired off today
Here's the case for each of the Leeside stars
COMPARED with the tallies amassed elsewhere, a total of nine senior international caps for Damien Delaney is a woeful under-representation of a fine career.
Before coming to prominence as a soccer player, Delaney — whose father Finbarr played senior hurling for Cork — won a Munster minor football medal in 1999 and scored two goals in an All-Ireland semi-final loss to Mayo at Croke Park.
While his stationing as a defender in soccer meant goals weren’t as plentiful, he was no less effective.
Just a couple of months after making his league debut for Cork City in 2000, he was signed by Leicester City and would spend the next 18 years in England before returning home for a second stint at Turner’s Cross and a brief period at Waterford.
While he didn’t play much for Leicester and had three loan spells while at Filbert Street, the manager who signed him, Peter Taylor, brought him to Hull City in 2002.
With his stock rising, Delaney joined Queens Park Rangers and then teamed up with Roy Keane at Ipswich Town, though injuries affected his time in Suffolk.
After leaving Portman Road, he joined Crystal Palace in 2012 on what was supposed to be a short-term deal, but he ended up staying there for six years, playing his best football as he made just short of 200 appearances.
After helping the club to reach the Premier League in his first season, Delaney was not at all fazed by the top flight and if anything he improved with age, earning an international recall in 2013, two years after his last appearance.
Unfortunately for him, opportunities to play for Ireland under Martin O’Neill were scarce thereafter, but the low figure of caps shouldn’t detract from his other achievements.
Add in 10 Munster titles and nine national league titles and you get some idea of the calibre of player that Juliet was. She also won six All-Star awards and the LGFA Players’ Player of the Year.