JOHN Caulfield won it all as a player and manager with Cork City, before his disappointing exit in 2019.

Now he's back on the sideline with Galway United and set for a reunion with City in the First Division this season.

Here he talks to Charlene Smith, known as a presenter on the YouTube Channel Arsenal Fans TV, about why City should never have been relegated, the lack of Roy Keanes among the current Irish crop, and why he switched to Galway.