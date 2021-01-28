Collingwood Cup latest tournament to fall victim to Covid for 2021

THE Collingwood Cup has been cancelled for 2021 following a decision taken at a recent Irish Universities Executive Committee meeting.

It’s a Third Level Football flagship all island competition for university teams and ranks as one of Irish sports most prestigious brands which has been played for since 1914.

Irish Universities chairman Terry McAuley confirmed that there will be no cup competitions including the Collingwood taking place in the remainder of this academic year saying.

“Our Executive Committee discussed the Government announcement that Level Five Covid-19 restrictions will remain in place until at least March 5.

“While extremely disappointed to have to make the decision we have decided that there is no prospect of our tournaments namely the Collingwood Cup, Harding and Crowley Cups taking place in the academic year 2020/2021.

"This is most regrettable but it was inevitable, given the current circumstances. As our priority is always to ensure and protect the safety and wellbeing of all our players.”

McAuley was also conscious that this year’s first year student would miss out on taking part in the Harding Cup, which is confined to freshers, and he added that the committee were prepared to consider hopefully facilitating them next season.

We are particularly mindful of the current First Years who have missed out on taking part in the Harding Cup, our Fresher competitions and the vital role that it plays in getting players involved in Third Level Football competitions.

“It is hoped that early in the academic year, 2021-2022 we will be able to facilitate this year’s first years in the Harding Cup format the details of which we will need to discuss with all our members and agree at a later stage.”

The Collingwood Cup has been played annually since it was established in 1914 apart from the 1915-1919 period when World War One and the Irish War of Independence intervened.

While on two other occasions in 1932 and 1933 friction between the FAI and IFA forced another break.

The 100th final took place last February at Dalymount Park when Dublin City University defeated Ulster University in a penalty shoot-out after playing out a scoreless draw to claim the trophy for the first time.