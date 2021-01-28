WATCH: Jaze Kabia's first goal for Livingston in win over Kilmarnock

CORKMAN Jaze Kabia kept up his fine start to life at Livingston, as he netted his first goal for the club in a 2-0 victory over Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.

This Scottish Premiership encounter saw Kabia introduced into the action in the final quarter of an hour and he was to duly deliver the goods for his side.

💛| Gooooood morninnnnggg!



Start your Thursday with a bit of @Jazekabia123 slamming home an 89th minute opener... pic.twitter.com/GLjCLqev04 — Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) January 28, 2021

The 20-year-old, who has signed a two and a half year contract at Livingston, has most certainly made an instant impression at his new club in a very short space of time.

Kabia set the wheels in motion with what was the opening goal in the final minute of normal time.

As a consequence of his late impact on the contest against Kilmarnock, Jaze and Livingston have put pressure on the sides above them, with the Europa League spots now very well within Livingston’s sights.

Three days after reaching the League Cup final, this result saw Livingston make it 12 games unbeaten to go within five points of fourth place, crucially with a game in hand.

A contest that appeared destined to end in a scoreless draw, former Cobh Ramblers man Kabia struck for Livingston in the 89th minute of play.

Kabia, after being introduced into the action as a substitute, reacted swiftly to a blocked shot and produced a low drive which found the back of the net via a slight deflection.

“I've just got to keep my head down, keep working hard in training and hopefully it takes me to where I want to be,” said Kabia, who will be looking to keep up this fine start to life in Scotland over the coming weeks.

It is clear also that Livingston boss David Martindale rates Kabia highly, describing him in recent weeks as a player with massive potential.

Kabia also spent a spell on trial at English side Ipswich Town in the offseason, with their U23 side understood to be keen on securing his services.

But Kabia chose Livingston and it has most certainly paid off so far, between a solid debut against Celtic and now finding the back of the net against Kilmarnock.

Next up for Kabia and Livingston is another Scottish Premiership encounter, as they host Aberdeen on Saturday.

Livingston head into the game at the weekend in fifth in the league table on 35 points, five points behind the fourth-placed side in Hibernian.

Jaze, the son of former Cork City and Cobh player Jason, will provide a great example to players coming through the Cobh Ramblers underage system, like himself, of what can be possible.

Ramblers have announced that for 2021, former Cork City and Stevenage midfielder Darren Murphy will manage the U19s side at St Colman’s Park.