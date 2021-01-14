Thu, 14 Jan, 2021 - 14:25

Cork GAA mourns the passing of legendary coach Eamonn Ryan

Watergrasshill native guided ladies footballers to 10 All-Ireland titles
Former Cork manager Eamonn Ryan in his last game with the ladies footballers at Croke Park in 2015. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Eamonn Murphy

CORK has lost a true GAA figurehead with the passing of Eamonn Ryan.

Eamonn Ryan and Geraldine O'Flynn, Angela Walsh and Deirdre O'Reilly celebrate after defeating Dublin in 2014.  Picture: Eddie O'Hare
The native of Watergrasshill is best known for his staggering success with the Cork ladies footballers, taking over when they had never even won a Munster title before steering them to 10 All-Irelands in 11 seasons until he stepped away in 2015.

Vastly experienced as a trainer but extremely approachable and likeable as a mentor, Ryan got the most from a golden generation of Rebels, who never lost a game at Croke Park in his tenure.

However, that was just the tip of the iceberg for the former Cork senior footballer, who resided in Beál Áthan Ghaorthaidh. He had a seismic impact with Na Piarsaigh, UCC and his own clubs the Hill and Glenville, with an equal passion for both codes.

Cork legend Eamonn Ryan.
Ryan was the GAA officer in the College until he had to retire at 65 and was involved with Na Piarsaigh in club hurling victories in the senior championship. He was in the Cork senior football management in 1983 when Tadhg Óg Murphy struck a dramatic late goal to be Kerry in the Munster final, scenes which were echoed this winter through Mark Keane. 

He served as a Cork senior football selector with Peadar Healy in recent years and also assisted the Limerick ladies footballers.

UCC team that drew with Beara in the 1967 county football final. Back: Mick Morris, Mick Power, John Stack, Gerry O'Donoghue, Ger O'Reilly, John O'Halloran, Vincie Cronin, Mick Fleming, P J Gormley, Moss Keane, Brendan O'Keeffe, Christy O'Sullivan, Brian Hurley. Front: Ray Cummins, Dick Geaney, Paddy O'Donoghue, Denis Philpott, Pat O'Connell, Sean McGrath, Eric Philpott, Eamonn Ryan, Tom Johnston, Liam Sayers. 
