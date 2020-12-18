Hurley ready for lift-off after leaving Cobh to join John Caulfield's Galway

THE next chapter for David Hurley in League Of Ireland football will be with Galway United and it sure is a very exciting time to be at the west of Ireland club.

Galway will be going full time next season, managed of course by the successful former Cork City manager in John Caulfield.

Hurley joins a Galway side that have set high targets for 2021 in the First Division, in a league that should prove very exciting with the likes of Cork City and Shelbourne also keen to make a return back to the top flight.

Speaking to The Echo about his move to The Tribesmen, midfielder Hurley said:

“It is everyone’s dream growing up to be a full-time footballer and I am getting that opportunity now.

“It is great now that I will be able to put my full attention to football, get the head down and work as hard as I can and see where it takes me as well.”

There is an exciting project being put together in Galway, as former City boss Caulfield looks to initially get the west of Ireland club back to the top flight. Hurley is keen to improve and looking forward to working under the former Cork City boss.

“When you get a manager like John Caulfield calling, you are never going to take that call lightly.

“So it is now about buying into what he does, improving as a player and ultimately helping the team. Hopefully, we can be successful together.

“Everyone knows him in Cork from playing and then managing at Avondale, UCC and Cork City.

“He has done everything as a manager really. Whenever players have bought into what he is doing, he has been absolutely brilliant.”

David Hurley is also a fine Gaelic footballer with St Michael's. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The former UCC student Hurley has represented Ireland at Irish colleges’ and universities’ level, and he also travelled to Naples in 2019 to take part in the World University Games.

Hurley spent a good few seasons with Cobh Ramblers, where he was to make over 80 first-team appearances and arguably on occasions being one of the top midfielders in the 1st Division.

Reflecting back on his time in Cobh, Hurley has very fond memories and also thinks the future is bright from a Ramblers’ perspective.

“I went in at Ramblers at U19s and I wasn’t sure initially if I belonged there. But all of the coaches helped me there and it has been brilliant and so helpful.

BEATING DUNDALK:

“Everyone remembers the EA Sports Cup win over Dundalk in 2018 and then playing in the final up in Derry, the experience has been absolutely brilliant.

“Cobh Ramblers are a brilliant club. All the work that goes on there and it is a lot of voluntary work as well. People behind the scenes don’t get a lot of credit for it, but there are brilliant things going on at that club.

“I think they really do have a bright future there, especially with that new committee because they are doing brilliant work. Ramblers are a club going in the right direction.”

His move to the west of Ireland has come off the back of his decent displays for Cobh.

Now Hurley will be hoping to bring those positive performances to the revolution at Galway, as Caulfield’s side seek to earn promotion back to the Premier Division.

“Everyone is optimistic about next year. John [Caulfield] will have a full pre-season to implement his plans. So, hopefully Galway United can push on now and get a promotion push going.

“Looking at the facilities up in Galway and the size of the city, it is a big enough club for the Premier Division.

“You can see by the grounds and everything that goes on there, it is a massive club.

“I do think it is a club that belongs in the Premier and hopefully we can achieve that [promotion] in the next year. It is going to be brilliant and I can’t wait to go up there. It is a massive club and a massive fan base.

“I will always give it my best on the pitch and also I will give it off the pitch as best I can.

“I will give it my all and try to do my best for the club. Hopefully, it will work out good and hopefully we will do brilliant as a team as well.”

A player who showed plenty of promise over recent years at Cobh, David Hurley will now hope to kick on even more in a full-time setup in Galway.