Cork GAA season in review: Imokilly sides jostle for new hurling title

So many teams with aspirations, but only room for one to succeed in 2020. That was the plan anyway, but as things transpired, it will be early 2021 before a champion is declared.
In the final round of games, Castlemartyr secured top seeding and a place in the semi-finals after they saw off Ballymartle – who would go on to lose the relegation play-off to Barryroe.
For Kilbrittain, that meant a quarter-final clash with Tracton and they produced a strong second half in Brinny to win by 1-16 to 0-8. Their fellow black-and-amber side Russell Rovers also advanced as Brian Hartnett scored 2-1 and Josh Beausang scored ten points.
With the wind behind them in the second half, Rovers edged closer, point by point, with Beausang showing great accuracy from dead balls. They moved ahead thanks to a 65 by him in the 50th minute but Catherine’s wouldn’t die easily and extra time was a live possibility until points in injury time by Beausang (three) and Jack McGrath sent Rovers into the final on a 1-15 to 0-13 scoreline.