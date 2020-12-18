Cork's Josh Wycherley gets his first European start for Munster 

THE Munster team has been named for Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup game against ASM Clermont Auvergne at Stade Marcel Michelin, 5.30pm.

Academy prop and Bantry native Josh Wycherley makes his first European start in one of three changes to the side. Wycherley takes the place of Ballincollig's James Cronin who was ruled out after sustaining an injury in training.

Another change to the front row sees hooker Rhys Marshall start this week alongside tight-head prop Stephen Archer.

Last weekend’s Star of the Match Tadhg Beirne and Jean Kleyn continue in the second row, as do the trio of Gavin Coombes, captain Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander in the back row.

Shane Daly at Ireland training. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Bishopstown's Shane Daly makes his first provincial appearance of the season starting on the left wing with Keith Earls making the switch to the opposite flank as Mike Haley completes the back three.

Damian De Allende and Chris Farrell form the centre partnership with Conor Murray and JJ Hanrahan in the half-backs.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; Josh Wycherley, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Gavin Coombes, Peter O’Mahony (c), CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Liam O’Connor, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Jack O’Donoghue.

SPONSORSHIP:

Meanwhile, Laya healthcare has announced a new three-year partnership with Munster Rugby.

Laya healthcare has become the Official Health and Wellbeing Partner for the next three years of both Munster Rugby and Connacht Rugby, adding to their existing partnership with Leinster Rugby. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Building on its existing partnership with Leinster Rugby, laya healthcare has also joined forces with Connacht Rugby and is now the Official Health & Wellbeing Partner of the three provinces.

Laya healthcare plans to work with Munster Rugby on a strategic vision that will support the performance of the province by focusing on aspects of health and wellbeing across the men’s and women’s teams, the backroom team, right through to the fans.

To whet fans’ appetite for the upcoming Guinness Pro 14 interprovincial matches across the festive season, laya healthcare will be releasing a content series that highlights the provincial heritage of both Munster and Connacht Rugby. Munster’s stag will form the centre point of one of the videos, showcasing the characteristics that link it to rugby in a digitally led campaign.