Twilight Payment wins the Melbourne Cup for Joseph O'Brien, but race marred by the death of Anthony Van Dyck

JOSEPH O'BRIEN sent out his second winner of the Lexus Melbourne Cup as Twilight Payment triumphed in the Group One contest at Flemington.

O'Brien claimed the two-mile event with Rekindling in 2017 and he was on the mark again as Jye McNeil's mount fended off Tiger Moth, trained by O'Brien's father Aidan, to take the prize.

Charlie Fellowes' British raider Prince Of Arran, placed in the last two Melbourne Cups, again finished with a flourish to take third.

McNeil had his mount prominent throughout with Tiger Moth also to the fore in the early stages before settling back into third.

With five furlongs to run, the 23-strong field was well strung out and Twilight Payment was winding it up in front and had lengths to spare entering the closing stages.

Jockey Jye McNeil enters the mounting yard after riding Twilight Payment (6) to win the Melbourne Cup horse race at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

However, Tiger Moth charged home late, but Joseph O'Brien again denied his father, as he did three years ago when Rekindling beat Johannes Vermeer.

O'Brien told Sky Sports Racing: "Jye gave the horse a fantastic ride. Credit goes to the lads who have looked after Twilight Payment for the last month or so. They've done a fantastic job with the horses down there.

"This was our first full year with him, he came to us halfway through last year. Going through the summer, he ran a couple of huge races at the Curragh.

"I was worried today he might have got a bit of pressure on the lead, but the horse has an incredible heart and Jye gave him a fantastic ride and he has a huge will to win."

The race was marred by the death of last year's Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck, who sustained a fatal injury.

Anthony Van Dyck, winner of last year's Derby, has been euthanised after fracturing a fetlock in the Lexus Melbourne Cup at Flemington.

Aidan O'Brien's four-year-old famously prevailed in a tight finish to the Epsom Classic last term and struck gold in the Prix Foy at ParisLongchamp in September, beating three-times Gold Cup hero Stradivarius.

Twilight Payment, right, with jockey Jye McNeil on board leads at first past the post during the Melbourne Cup horse race at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Anthony Van Dyck was saddled with top weight in the Melbourne Cup after being edged out in the Caulfield Cup on his most recent outing, but he was pulled up by Hugh Bowman in the feature race.

Racing Victoria's executive general manager - integrity services, Jamie Stier said: "It is with sadness that we confirm that Anthony Van Dyck had to be humanely euthanised after sustaining a fractured fetlock during the running of the Melbourne Cup at Flemington.

"The horse received immediate veterinary care, however he was unable to be saved due to the nature of the injury sustained.

"Our sympathies are extended to the owners of Anthony Van Dyck, trainer Aidan O'Brien and all his staff who cared for the horse and are greatly saddened by their loss."

Stier added a fatality report will now be prepared by the RV integrity services team as is standard practice.

He said: "The fatality report gives consideration to the circumstances of the incident and any potential learnings to assist in the prevention of similar injuries in the future.

"The report will include the findings of a post-mortem which will now be conducted by the University of Melbourne Veterinary Clinic and we expect it will be several weeks before we have a completed report for consideration."

Anthony Van Dyck won six of his 19 starts, amassing over £2.3 million in prize money, with the son of Galileo also counting the Tyros Stakes, the Futurity and Lingfield Derby Trial amongst his victories.