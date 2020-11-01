Bandon take U16 title but Kinsale show camogie is strong in both clubs

Bandon 0-9 Kinsale 2-2

THERE were huge celebrations for Bandon as they took their first county title when they had a point to spare over Kinsale in an exciting contest in Brinny.

They were crowned U16 C county champions after a thrilling game where just a point separated the sides at the full-time whistle.

The sides had met earlier in the championship series where Bandon had a three-point victory over Kinsale and despite having won their four preliminary games to reach the final they were taking nothing for granted.

They knew Kinsale were a formable side and that there would be little between the sides and this is how it panned out in a game that was balanced on a knife-edge to the end.

Bandon opted to play against the strong wind in the opening half but were quickly settled into the game as they raced into a four-point lead by the first water break.

Kate O'Connor and Hannah Buckley were on target form play, with Laura Cummins converting two frees.

After the water break Kinsale settled and got on the score board Catherine Murphy pointing twice in the second quarter and at the interval it was Bandon who led 0-4 to 0-2.

Despite playing with the wind in their faces Kinsale hit the front within minutes of the restart thanks to an Ellen Crowley goal which gave them the lead for the first time.

Bandon had to dig deep and they replied with two points in a row Rachel O'Donovan from play and again Laura Cummins converting a free to edge Bandon back in front.

Play was fast and furious with both sides battling to gain a firm grip and two strong defences made it hard as they closed down every attack with fierce determination.

Kinsale responded to Bandon hitting the front with a Mary Murphy goal and at the second water break with 15 minutes remaining it was advantage Kinsale at the second water break.

With the game finely balanced Bandon upped the pace in the quarter, a Rachel O'Donovan point was quickly followed by one from Aisling O'Connor to level matters with minutes to go.

It looks as if the sides would have to go to extra time to find a winner as both sides were denied by excellent defending at both ends of the field.

As Bandon kept the pressure on they won a free and with Laura Cummins holding her nerve converting confidently they edged back into a one point lead 0-9 to 2-2.

A few nail-biting minutes followed but there were no further scores, Bandon has the clock ticked towards full time the sides battled hard but strong defending by Bandon denied Kinsale an equaliser and the opportunity to take the game to extra time.

Both clubs are not long in operation.

Kinsale are a new club founded just six years ago and they are making huge strides, while Bandon were re-established five years ago having dropped out of camogie for a number of years.

Huge credit to both clubs for serving up a wonderful final and their achievement in reaching a county final has to be applauded.

Scorers for Bandon: L Cummins 0-4 (0-3 f), R O'Donovan, 0-2, K O'Connor, H Buckley, A O’Connor 0-1 each.

Kinsale: E Crowley, M Murphy 1-0 each, C Murphy 0-2.

BANDON: O O’Driscoll; C Foley, C Lehane, A Cotter; M Kelly, A McWeeney, M McCarthy; A O’Riordan, H Buckley; K O’Connor, A O’Connor, R O’ Donovan; L Cummins, A Lillis, M Coughlan.

Sub: K O’Leary for M Coughlan.

KINSALE: H Ganly; C Cahill, Z McLaughlin, C Barrett; A S Broderick, S Queva, F Hayes; C Heffernan (c), J Murphy; A Murphy, N Gould, C Murphy; A Ferguson, E Crowley, M Murphy.

Subs: A McCarthy for A Murphy, M O’Callaghan for A Ferguson.

Referee: Eddie O’Sullivan (Inniscarra).