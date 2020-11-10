Peter O'Mahony set to win his 70th cap against Wales on Friday night

THE Ireland rugby coaching team have named their squad for their first Guinness Series game of the Autumn Nations Cup as they welcome Wales to the Aviva Stadium on Friday night.

There are two uncapped players in the match day 23.

James Lowe will make his Ireland debut in an exciting back three that also includes Jacob Stockdale and Hugo Keenan.

Captain Johnny Sexton links up with provincial partner Jamison Gibson Park, who makes his first start after two caps off the bench, in the half-backs.

Robbie Henshaw switches to inside centre with Chris Farrell coming in at 13.

In the pack Cian Healy and Andrew Porter are joined by Ronan Kelleher at hooker.

Iain Henderson returns to the second row to partner James Ryan.

The backrow sees Caelan Doris switch to No.8 with Peter O’Mahony, winning his 70th cap, at 6 and Josh van der Flier at 7.

The uncapped Billy Burns will be aiming for his first cap as he named in the replacements alongside Conor Murray and the returning Keith Earls.

The replacement forwards are Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Quinn Roux and Will Connors.

The game is being televised by RTÉ and Channel 4.

Ireland Team & Replacements (v Wales, Guinness Series 2020, Autumn Nations Cup, Friday, November 13, 7.00pm, Aviva Stadium) 15. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 30 caps 14. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps 13. Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 10 caps 12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 45 caps 11. James Lowe (Leinster) uncapped 10. Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 93 caps CAPTAIN 9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 2 caps 1. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 100 caps 2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 3 caps 3. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps 4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 55 caps 5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps 6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 69 caps 7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps 8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 4 caps

Replacements 16. Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 3 caps 17. Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps 18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 11 caps 19. Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 12 caps 20. Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps 21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 83 caps 22. Billy Burns (UIster) uncapped 23. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 84 caps.