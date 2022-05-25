Kayaker rescued near Kinsale following multi-agency operation

A lone kayaker who got into difficulties on the western side of the Old Head of Kinsale was rescued this afternoon following a multi-agency operation.

In a statement this evening, Courtmacsherry RNLI confirmed that its all weather lifeboat, 'Frederick Storey Cockburn', was paged to respond to the incident by the Valentia Coast Guard Marine Rescue Co-Ordination Centre at 3.15pm.

Within minutes, the lifeboat under Coxswain Mark John Gannon and a crew of five was launched and headed at speed to the scene of the alert amid a strong swell.

Also tasked was the Coast Guard Rescue 117 Helicopter which was exercising in Cork Harbour, the Kinsale RNLI lifeboat, the Old Head /Seven Heads Coast Guard Unit and Naval vessels that were on patrol in the near vicinity.

The incident happened beneath the rocky cliff-face near the 16th hole on the Old Head Golf Course.

As the lifeboats and the helicopter arrived at the scene within 20 minutes of the call out, the casualty had been blown onto the rocks and succeeded in climbing up the cliff-face to the golf green above

The lifeboats recovered the kayak from the water and the Coast Guard unit assessed the casualty who was very happy to be on the safe surrounds of the Old Head of Kinsale Golf Course.

Commenting following the call out, the Courtmacsherry RNLI Duty Launch Authority Philip White said:

“It was great to see the quick reaction of all our volunteers this afternoon who dropped whatever they were at and rushed to the station in order to have the lifeboat underway in minutes, to help someone in distress.

“The persons on the golf course deserve great praise for alerting the rescue agencies quickly by ringing 999 or 112, as a fast response to an incident like this was so important, if the person was not physically able to climb the rock-face”

The Courtmacsherry Lifeboat Crew this afternoon were Coxswain Mark John Gannon, Duty Mechanic Dave Philips and crew members Ken Cashman, Kevin Young, Conor Dullea and Paul McCarthy.