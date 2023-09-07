Thu, 07 Sep, 2023 - 13:14

Cannonball to return to Cork with record number of Lamborghinis

The supercar event attracts over 200,000 spectators with free family festivals all over the country every year. 
Cannonball founder Alan Bannon pictured with Derek Nolan from Circle K Ireland. The action-packed supercar spectacle is set to roll on September 15th-17th with proceeds to The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation. This year organisers confirm that Lamborghini will play a starring role with the largest ever number of Lambourghinis in Ireland at one time. Picture Andres Poveda

Martin Mongan

CANNONBALL, the largest organised road trip in Europe, is set to return to Cork this month offering spectators a unique opportunity to witness the world’s most prestigious and sought-after supercars.

Lamborghini will play a starring role in this year’s event which will result in the largest-ever number of the supercar in Ireland at one time.

Spectators at Cannonball will get to see stunning new and current models such as the Lamborghini Huracan with models STO, EVO, Performante, Fluo Capsule as well as Lamborghini Urus and Urus model S.

Legacy Models including the Lamborghini Aventador with models S, SVJ and SV as well as Lamborghini Diablo with model GTC and Lamborghini Murciélago and Lamborghini Gallardo will also feature.

The supercar event attracts over 200,000 spectators with free family festivals all over the country every year and has now raised €1,538,602 for charities.

This year, the official charity of Cannonball is The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation which funds and delivers in-home nursing care, respite support and end-of-life care for children who have highly complex and life-limiting medical conditions.

A total of 361 families in Cork have been supported by Jack and Jill since the charity’s foundation in 1997.

Cannonball has already raised €1,538,602 for Irish charities. Cannonball, fuelled by milesPLUS from Circle K, will make a fuel stop at Circle K Fermoy on Sunday, September 17 at noon and a lunch stop at Fota Island Resort, Little Island at 1pm where spectators can take a rare opportunity to see the cars up close.

The Tour Sponsor this year is Apache Pizza and Cannonball official partners include Karl Goodwin Motors, AB Signs, HONE Energy, Majestic Ireland Road Trips, Capital Switchgear and SILENT-AIRE.

See cannonball.ie

<p>Today would have been Emili Roman's eighth birthday, and hundreds of people are expected to attend a vigil for Emili in Crosshaven Square at 8pm tonight. Photo: gofundme</p>

Vigil to be held in Cork for young girl who died at Fountainstown

