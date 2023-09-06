Wed, 06 Sep, 2023 - 14:17

Cork Airport reports busiest August since 2008 

The airport has revealed the top destinations that passengers traveled to this summer. 
Some 890,000 passengers flew to and from Cork Airport across the months of June, July, and August.

Echo reporter

Demand for travel is poised to remain high at Cork Airport over the coming weeks despite the return to school.

Kenny Jacobs, daa Chief Executive said that last month Cork airport experienced its second busiest consecutive month in 15 years and that this month is expected to be just as busy.

New figures published by the daa show that 308,000 passengers flew to and from Cork Airport during August, 12 per cent ahead of August 2022, and making it the busiest August since August 2008.

The figures show that 30 per cent more passengers have flown to and from Cork Airport so far this year than the first eight months of last year.

“As Cork Airport approaches the 2 million passenger mark this month, traffic at Munster’s busiest airport is forecast to be just as busy through a combination of those jetting off in search of sunnier climes and fans traveling to France for the Rugby World Cup,” said Jacobs.

He added: “Demand for travel remains high for the coming weeks and months. While the return to school marks the end of the peak summer period, September is set to remain busy as older families and younger couples set off to enjoy some autumn sunshine – and child-free swimming pools - in the likes of the Mediterranean and the Canaries. Business travel levels are also set to remain high over the months ahead.”

Top destinations 

Meanwhile, the airport has revealed the top 10 most popular destinations for departing passengers from Cork Airport this summer (June, July and August combined). 

These destinations were:

  • London Heathrow 
  • London Stansted 
  • Amsterdam Schiphol 
  • Manchester 
  • Faro 
  • Malaga 
  • Edinburgh 
  • London Gatwick 
  • Birmingham 
  • Barcelona Reus

