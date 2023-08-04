Fri, 04 Aug, 2023 - 16:00

Increased routes at Cork Airport helping to contribute to Ryanair’s successful summer numbers

Overall, Ryanair carried a total of 18.7m passengers across their 37 markets throughout Europe.
Increased routes at Cork Airport helping to contribute to Ryanair’s successful summer numbers

Ryanair cabin crew member Luciana Derudyo tries out one of the new Ryanair express bag check-in kiosks at Cork Airport. The new express bag check-in kiosks will shorten queue times for Ryanair passengers, allowing them to check-in their bags in a matter of minutes. Photo: Brian Lougheed

John Bohane

CORK Airport has been hailed as a ‘big’ contributor to the summer success Ryanair has enjoyed.

Recently released figures showed that Ryanair operated over 102,000 flights in July 2023 and their traffic last month increased by 11% as they carried over 18 million guests in one month for the first time ever.

Overall, Ryanair carried a total of 18.7m passengers across their 37 markets throughout Europe.

Jade Kirwan, head of communications with Ryanair, praised Cork Airport for helping Ryanair to grow strongly.

“18.7m passengers is a phenomenal amount to carry. It was the third successive month of record passenger numbers.

“This is a very strong indicator that things are going well and that we have grown strongly since covid.

“Cork was definitely a big contributor to our summer success. This year we have our biggest summer schedule in Cork,” she said.

Ms Kirwan said Ryanair is supporting about 1,600 jobs in Cork as they continue to increase the number of routes out of Cork Airport.

“In Cork, we have grown 20% versus the summer of 2022 which is significant. We have about 270 weekly flights in and out of Cork now.

“We have based our third aircraft there which represents a $300m investment, and we are supporting about 1,600 jobs locally in Cork which is massive.

“We bring in passengers who spend €1.5bn in the Irish economy every year which helps to create a massive jobs boost.

“We are one of the biggest companies in the country. It is important that we are supporting that regional development,” she said.

“We have put on more UK capacity as well,” said the Ryanair head of communications.

“We have 29 routes in total connecting to the UK, France, Spain, Portugal, and Italy. We have five entirely new routes operating this summer as well which are Seville, La Rochelle, Rome, Venice, and East Midlands in the UK.

“They are all going very strongly.

“We have also upped the frequency on eight of the routes that we operate out of Cork because they are going so well.

“The UK is key for Cork Airport. There is a strong demand which includes weekend getaways. With the Premier League due to resume very soon, we have seen strong bookings for the UK in August and September.

“Cork Airport would also be our main hub to get Irish passengers to Italy,” she added.

Ms Kirwan said Ryanair, who will be launching their new winter routes in the coming weeks, is always striving to make flights out of Cork Airport as ‘seamless’ as possible.

“We are always trying to improve the customer experience generally and make things more convenient for passengers.

“We have introduced express bag check-in kiosks in Cork.

“We really do commend Cork Airport and we have a great relationship with them. It is always a seamless journey to travel through Cork Airport”.

Read More

Taoiseach hears concerns from Glanmire residents at local meeting 

More in this section

Council demolishes disused public toilets on Grand Parade Council demolishes disused public toilets on Grand Parade
Noel Long found guilty of murdering Nora Sheehan 42 years ago Noel Long found guilty of murdering Nora Sheehan 42 years ago
Love Island star Ekin-Su opens new BPerfect Cosmetics store in the heart of Cork city Love Island star Ekin-Su opens new BPerfect Cosmetics store in the heart of Cork city
Cork Airport
Young customer sends apology letter to Pinocchio's toy shop along with stolen marble

Young customer sends apology letter to Pinocchio's toy shop along with stolen marble

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more