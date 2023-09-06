Man who threatened to kill family members diagnosed as 'suffering from a psychotic illness'

A Cork man who threatened to kill his aunt and uncle as he believes they inserted some sort of technology into his head to read his thoughts has been diagnosed as “suffering from a psychotic illness.”

Judge Olann Kelleher was informed of this diagnosis from a consultant psychiatrist as he was dealing with a man who appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court.

A six-month jail term was imposed on the 33-year-old Cork man three months ago when he was convicted of breaching Domestic Violence orders by threatening to kill his parents and members of his family.

Judge Kelleher was told that if a similar case in respect of threats against his aunt and uncle was finalised it would facilitate his involuntary transfer from prison to a psychiatric facility, where it is hoped that medication would stabilise his condition.

Judge Kelleher imposed a nine-month sentence on the defendant, who cannot be named as the case relates to breaches under the Domestic Violence Act which are dealt with at in camera court hearings.

The defendant’s mother said at a previous court hearing:

“I certainly believe it is not a question of if he will kill us but when. I am living on high alert.”

She said that he previously threated to smash up cars belonging to her husband and another member of the family and he came down and did so – causing €8,000 worth of damage.

He later made a phone call which his mother recorded, in which he threatened: “I will smash your skulls like I smashed the cars.”

The accused has been prescribed medication but refused to take it. Killian McCarthy, defence solicitor, said the accused thinks he can manage his condition on his own without medication but that “he falls back into a certain scenario.”

The defendant spoke up throughout the hearing and repeated his assertion that he did not have a mental health problem and did not medication.