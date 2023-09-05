Pictures: Record number of 44 junior infants start in Cork City primary school

A city primary school welcomed a record number of new pupils on Monday as it re-opened after the summer break.

Gaelscoil Pheig Sayers principal Adrian Breathnach said students were “raring to come in” the gate this week and while there were “a small few tears” for some, the first day back in the co-educational school went very smoothly.

“It was the first day back for everyone on Monday. It went very smoothly.

“We had our biggest number of junior infants start in the history of the school with 44 students beginning their school journey. That is a great number and we are delighted with it.

“We allowed the parents of the junior and senior infants to come in for the first day. There were a few grandparents present as well,” he said. “All the students were at the gate raring to come in,” recalled Mr Breathnach.

“We decided to come back in September instead of August. We will have fewer days off during the year but we are pleased with it. The weather was beautiful and there was a great atmosphere.

The students were playing away outside in the good weather. The other classes were back and it was like they were never away.

“We do our best to create a positive and happy atmosphere in the school. We have young staff and they are very enthusiastic. They make life happy for the children. We are proud to play our part in the local community.

“There is a lot of talk about the new school in two years’ time and that probably helped with the increased numbers this year. It is a very exciting time for the school,” he added.

The Cork City primary school in Farranferris also opened an ASD class for six children.

“We did a small bit of work over the summer. We put together a new classroom as we have opened up an ASD unit for six children. That is the first time we have opened up this facility.

“We will be opening two ASD units in the new school so we said we would start off with one for the next two years. We will then gradually build it up.

“We have a few children who came from outside the area. We were delighted to provide them with a place.”