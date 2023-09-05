Tue, 05 Sep, 2023 - 10:28

Teen attacked in Cork city, robbed of chain, court hears

It is alleged that the defendant demanded money from three teenagers
Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded Michelle Harrington in custody until September 11 when she will appear by video link from prison on the three robbery charges.

Liam Heylin

A 15-YEAR-OLD girl enjoying the Sunday afternoon sunshine with friends at the Mardyke in Cork was attacked and robbed of a €300 necklace which she got for her Confirmation, a court has heard.

Garda Conor Cronin arrested 35-year-old Michelle Harrington of Ravensdale Rd, Mahon, Cork, and charged her with carrying out the robbery on the teenager at around 4pm on September 3.

Ms Harrington said she spoke with the teenager and her two friends, but had nothing to do with any attack or robbery.

It is alleged that the defendant demanded money from all three teenagers, but that the 15-year-old only had €1 — her bus fare home — and the injured party was told this was not enough and she was then punched in the face, kicked in the back, caught in a headlock, and robbed of her chain.

Ms Harrington was brought before Cork District Court charged with three counts of robbery.

Gda Cronin objected to bail and said that one of the grounds for the objection was the seriousness of the alleged incident which occurred on Sunday, September 3.

Gda Cronin said: “At approximately 4pm, two females aged 15 and 16, and a male aged 18, were together in an area beside the skate park at Mardyke Walk, talking and enjoying the sun.

“They were approached by two females — one of them being Michelle Harrington.

“At first the two females were talking normally to them. As the three began to leave, Michelle Harrington said they were not allowed to leave until they handed over money.

“The male handed over €9, the 16-year-old female handed over €4.80 and the 15-year-old female handed over €1, as that was all she had for the bus home.

“Michelle Harrington and the other female wanted more from this teenager, and they attacked her. She was boxed in the face and body numerous times and kicked into the back.

“Michelle Harrington left and came back approximately 10 seconds later. She caught the injured party in a headlock and removed a chain from around her neck. She [the teenager] had gotten this for her Confirmation.

“As the three were leaving, Ms Harrington ran after her and threatened her that she knows who she is and she knows where she lives.”

After outlining the allegations, Gda Cronin said the accused was arrested near the scene a short time later.

“She admitted meeting three people, but said nothing happened,” said Gda Cronin.

As well as the seriousness of the alleged robberies, another ground for the objection to bail was the possibility of interference with witnesses.

“This was a very serious and frightening incident for three very young injured parties,” said Gda Cronin.

“It was a completely unprovoked attack — in particular on a very young girl who did not have enough money to hand over and was held in a headlock and had her necklace taken from her.”

When asked to reply to the robbery charges, the defendant said: “I was there, I didn’t do it, I had no chain, I took no money.”

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said on Ms Harrington’s behalf: “She has no idea where this person lives and has no intention of going next or near her.”

Mr Burke called the defendant to the witness box and put to her the prosecution’s concern about her knowing one of the injured parties, and she replied: “No, no such thing like that.”

She confirmed under cross-examination by Sergeant Gearóid Davis that she had a drink and drug problem.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded her in custody until September 11 when she will appear by video link from prison on the three robbery charges.

Cork City Centre Cork court Courts
