National Transport Authority to hold a third round of consultation on BusConnects in Cork later this year

THE National Transport Authority (NTA) has committed to a third round of consultation on BusConnects in Cork City.

The NTA is working with 40 resident groups across the city. The third round of consultation is expected to be held in the fourth quarter of 2023.

A preliminary traffic modelling report will also be published as part of that consultation.

Green Party councillor Oliver Moran said the third round of consultation will provide a further opportunity for residents and stakeholder groups to engage directly in the design process.

"Engaging with the BusConnects Cork team bears real fruit, in terms of refining the design and making sure it's right. It's really important for all stakeholders, residents' groups, disability associations and commuter groups to be involved at that level,” he said.

Cllr Moran said ‘breaking’ point has been reached with the number of private cars in Cork city. “Where we should be aiming for is not a watering down of the proposals but a building up of them. We can't expect to continue to grow as a city and increase the number of cars again. We've got to prepare now for a radically different future, one where public transport is fast, reliable and easy, just like it is in other cities across Europe,” he added.

Labour Party representative in Cork city, Peter Horgan welcomed the confirmation from the NTA that the additional round of public consultation will take place later this year.

“Bus Connects is a crucial part of addressing the traffic logjam of Cork city and surrounding areas,” said Mr Horgan.

“We need BusConnects to work but we also need to see all the traffic models and impacts the sustainable transport corridors will have. I am glad that NTA has now said that public views on the traffic data will be sought once published and look forward to seeing all viewpoints on Bus Connects heard. Ultimately we need to progress public transport much faster in Cork city. This is not a regional bus issue, it is a €600 million project,” he added.