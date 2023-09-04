Three men further remanded in custody following €4m cocaine seizure 

The seizure of over €4 million worth of cocaine in Dunkettle last month saw three men remanded in custody for a further fortnight today.

The three accused appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said directions were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

On the application of Sgt. Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher remanded all three accused in custody until September 18 to appear again at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

The three accused are 39-year-old Gentjan Dodaj of Paradise Road, Athlone in Co Westmeath, 22-year-old Donatel Dodaj of the same address and Daniel Afedoaei of Sli an Aifreann in Athlone, who is also aged 22.

An Albanian interpreter translated proceedings at Cork District Court today for two accused. For the other accused, a Romanian interpreter was available but was not required.

All three are charged with possession of cocaine, and having cocaine for sale or supply on Sunday, August 6, at L2998 in Richmond, Dunkettle, Co Cork.

Detective Garda Gavin Curran and Det. Garda Val Russell gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in the cases where none of the men made any reply.

Mr Afedoaei, who is a native of Romania, spoke up during the brief hearing to indicate that he had changed his free legal aid solicitor from Dara Hayden to John Quinn who is based in Dublin. The other two accused, Donatel Dodaj and Gentjan Dodaj were represented by Shane Collins Daly solicitor.

The seizure of the drugs occurred following an intelligence led operation targeting persons suspected of involvement with organised crime, a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service. During this operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 60kg of cocaine with an estimated value of €4,200,000.