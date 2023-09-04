Green Rebel surveys will inform Ireland's offshore energy development plans 

A CORK business teamed up with SSE Renewables to conduct geophysical surveys off the south and east coasts of Ireland, the results of which will play a key role in informing the next stage of sustainable offshore energy development.

The geophysical surveys were completed by specialist Cork-based offshore site investigation company, Green Rebel.

Bryan O’Connor, project manager of SSE Renewables, explained:

“We are delighted to have collaborated with local Cork-based company Green Rebel to undertake these geophysical surveys. While we await confirmation of exactly where the first ORESS2 site will be located, the capture of any seabed data within a proposed DMAP zone can only be a positive thing."

The surveys, which took place over the course of three months from late spring and into this summer, were conducted by Green Rebel’s purpose-built survey vessels, the Roman Rebel and the Lady Kathleen.

Dr Jared Peters, Head of Geo at Green Rebel said: “We were delighted to partner with the SSE Renewables team and deliver successful campaigns in the Celtic Sea and Irish Sea.

"These surveys will play a key role in informing the next stage of sustainable offshore project development as Ireland makes the critical transition from fossil fuels."

The geophysical surveys will help provide a clearer understanding of seabed conditions in an area of the Celtic Sea, which sits within the recently published Draft Designated Marine Area Plan (DMAP) zone off the coasts of Waterford and Wexford, as well as in the Irish Sea off the East coast where a DMAP is expected to be announced in the coming months.