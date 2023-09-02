Cork people turn out to support library workers at rally

“The main goal for today is that the library stays open and the staff can go to work and not worry about being harassed,” said Trans+ Pride Cork Co-Founder Saoirse Mackin.

The people of Cork came out in their droves to show support for Cork City Library workers and the Cork Rebels for Peace group at a rally today.

A separate rally entitled 'Ireland Says No' took place along the Grand Parade by far-right protesters objecting to the availability of what they term “pornographic” LGBT+ books.

Previous far-right rallies saw the library close twice so far this year.

Saoirse Mackin of the Trans+Pride Cork and the Social Democrats said:

“At the end of the day, people can decide what’s appropriate for them to read, and their parents can decide what they want their children to read.

“It should be down to parents and children, not a group of people trying to wipe a series of books off the face of the earth.”

Cllr Ted Tynan speaking at the counter-protest organised by Cork Rebels for Peace who gathered in solidarity with library staff, outside the Cork City Library, Grand Parade, in opposition to the 'Cork Says NO' protest rally against refugees and trans-rights. Pic Larry Cummins

Fianna Fáil Cllr John Sheehan believes the diversity of supporters for Cork Rebels for Peace is “encouraging”.

“I think it’s really encouraging to see some many people out supporting the library staff, people of different political persuasions and people who just value the library for what it is.

“The library has only been closed a couple of times over the last 100 years and to say that people are welcome because for a lot of people, they might have nowhere else to go.

“It provides a wonderful resource, and the staff need to be supported and I think today’s large demonstration of people shows how much the library is held in esteem and the support for the library staff,” Cllr Sheehan said.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North-Central Thomas Gould spoke at the rally.

Members of the Irish Writers Union attending a counter-protest organised by Cork Rebels for Peace in solidarity with library staff, outside the Cork City Library, in opposition to the 'Cork Says NO' protest rally against refugees and trans-rights. Pic Larry Cummins

“I’m very proud to have spoken at today’s rally. It is peaceful and a constructive rally where people are standing in solidarity with the LGBT and the Trans community, and those who chose to make Ireland their home.

"It is all about equality and respect, and that is the core message of today.” he said.