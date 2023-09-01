Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 13:58

Cork author to champion Irish children’s books

Discover Irish Children’s Books estimates there are upwards of 350 published children’s writers and illustrators from or living in Ireland
Leona Forde, Discover Irish Children's Books

Martin Mongan

CORK children’s author from Cork, Leona Forde, has joined internationally celebrated authors and illustrators to launch Discover Irish Children’s Books, a new initiative that aims to champion children’s books written by those living and working in Ireland.

Yet, for 15 weeks between May and early August of this year, no Irish books charted in the weekly children’s top ten sellers, but 96 Irish writers charted in the equivalent list for adult’s fiction during the same time period.

Award-winning children’s writer and illustrator Chris Haughton has also designed a sticker to be made available to bookshops, libraries and schools to highlight Irish children’s books for young readers and adults. The campaign will raise awareness of titles for all ages on social media using #DiscoverIrishKidsBooks and work directly with teachers to recommend novels for class groups.

Children’s Books Ireland CEO, Elaina Ryan, said: “There’s much deserved celebration of the four Irish authors longlisted for the Booker Prize at the moment, but what went by with little fanfare earlier this year, was the longlisting and shortlisting of two Irish authors and illustrators and an Irish publisher for the prestigious Yoto Carnegie Medals which recognise work created for children and young people.

“Ireland’s literary excellence is as obvious in our books for young readers as it is in those for adults, and they are equally worthy of our praise and support.”

To highlight the range of Irish titles available to young readers, the campaign will launch a new top 10 bestsellers’ list dedicated to Irish children’s books.

The list will be informed by the top 10 bestsellers in a different independent bookshop across Ireland each week throughout September and October.

The list will be available each week on www.discoveririshkidsbooks.ie.

Further information is available on: www.discoveririshkidsbooks.ie.

