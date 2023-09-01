Pictures: Cork national schools come to life with the arrival of new and familiar faces

“IT was nice to have the building full of life again,” said the principal of Togher Girls National School, Eimear Long, after the vast majority of their students returned to school on Wednesday.

Students from their senior infants class up to sixth class started back in Togher GNS last Wednesday, with the junior infant students starting their educational journey on Thursday.

“The students were fantastic,” said Ms Long. “There were big smiles from the girls, parents, and the grandparents. There was great excitement and there were lovely celebrations. The first day went well. There was lots of enthusiasm. We have new teachers, new classrooms, and new routines,” she added.

Kieran Kelly, principal of Togher Boys National School, said the first day in school represents the start of a new chapter for the junior infant students.

Molly O'Keeffe and second class classmates dance in the classroom upon returning to Togher Girls National School on Wednesday. Pic Larry Cummins

“All our students started back on Wednesday. The junior infant students started that bit later than the rest. They came in at 10am. There was huge excitement. It was a great morning,” he said.

“Everyone was happy. We have loads of students from various schools around the place. It is the start of a new era and a new chapter for the junior infant students.”

The school principal said only a few tears were shed by pupils on their first day.

“The first day went very well. The students are thrilled to be back. There were only a few tears shed among the junior infants students.

“They are well used to getting up and going to school as they had two full years in preschool. They are already making new friends and playing away with each other in the school yard. They have settled in well and are very happy.

“The junior infants were accompanied by family members, grannies, and grandads. There was a big entourage in. They all go into the class for the first day and they all take pictures with the kids and they make sure they are all set. Twenty-seven students started in junior infants this year. This is a good number, and it is the same as what we had.

Amir, Yousef and Anthony on their first day at school at Togher Boys National School on Wednesday. Pic:Larry Cummins

“The first day is always a lovely day. There is always such a nice atmosphere. We are all looking forward to the academic year. We all have shared aspirations, and the students will quickly settle into a routine,” he said.

Junior Infant, Donnacha Mastarantoni with Senior Infant brother, Darragh Mastarantoni at St Fin Barre's National School, Gillabbey Terrace, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

St Fin Barre’s National School principal, Gillian Barry, said nine junior infant pupils started in their school this year.

“We started back on Monday, August 28. It went very well. It was a very peaceful morning. There were no real tears as such. There were a couple of wobbly lips among the junior infants.

SEE YA LATER GUYS.....4yo Bailey Lenihan waves goodbye to his parents Brian and Bailey as he starts his first day at school at Togher Boys National School. Pic: Larry Cummins

“We had nine junior infants start this year. We have 24 kids overall in the infants room,” she said.

“They are used to coming into school,” said Ms Barry. “We have lots of siblings in the school which is lovely. Only one parent came in. The rest of them walked in with their siblings. We are all looking forward to the new academic year. The students are well settled in now. We play a big role in the local community. We have an active school committee, student council and a green school’s committee.

“We have strong ties with the cathedral. We are well positioned to go to any workshops that are on in UCC or the city library,” she added.