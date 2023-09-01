Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 07:00

Cork GP welcomes expansion of HPV vaccine catch-up programme to include older males

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly recently announced the expansion of the programme to include all males up to their 22nd birthday and those eligible can now register to get the vaccine at www.hpv.ie until December 31.
Cork GP welcomes expansion of HPV vaccine catch-up programme to include older males

A Cork GP has welcomed the expansion of the Laura Brennan HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Vaccine Catch-Up Programme to include older males.

Breda Graham

A Cork GP has welcomed the expansion of the Laura Brennan HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Vaccine Catch-Up Programme to include older males.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly recently announced the expansion of the programme to include all males up to their 22nd birthday and those eligible can now register to get the vaccine at www.hpv.ie until December 31.

Dr John Sheehan of Blackpool Bridge Surgery encouraged those eligible to avail of the vaccine which he said can prevent cancers.

“It can prevent a significant amount of cancer, not just cervical cancer but also reduce the risk of a lot of head and neck cancers that happen in males and females,” he said.

“For males, it has a double effect. It can reduce the rate of transmission of HPV to females and also reduce their own risk of getting cancer so we would really encourage people to avail of the catch-up programme.

“It can prevent penile cancer and all other cancers, particularly oral and throat cancers. 

“HPV, other than smoking, is probably the second biggest cause of throat cancers and oral cancers so it’s something that can really make a difference for males later on in life.” 

Since its launch last year, the programme has offered free HPV vaccines to all boys and girls in second-level education who were previously eligible to receive the vaccine in school and who had not yet received it.

It is also open to young women up to the age of 25 who have left secondary school and did not previously receive the vaccine.

The vaccine protects against the types of HPV that cause approximately 90% of cervical cancers, 90 to 95% of HPV-related anal cancer, and 90% of genital warts.

Named in memory of Laura Brennan, who campaigned for higher uptake of the HPV vaccine before her death from cervical cancer at the age of 26 in 2019, the programme has provided free vaccines to over 3,500 young people.

Minister Donnelly said huge credit for the programme is due to the Brennan family who continue to campaign tirelessly in the memory of their brave daughter, describing Laura as “an incredible patient advocate”.

Laura Brennan’s parents Bernie and Larry Brennan said they are heartened that the work their daughter dedicated so much of her life to is being continued through the catch-up programme.

“Laura was determined to increase uptake of the HPV vaccine to help protect people from various cancers and eliminate cervical cancer. 

“The HPV vaccine is effective in preventing cancer and we encourage everyone who is eligible to take this opportunity to protect their health.”

Read More

Cork Cancer Centre announced as latest recipient of local accolade 

More in this section

Gould calls for support for library staff Gould calls for support for library staff
Tenancy Agreement Rents ‘going from bad to worse’
Two Corkonians honoured in private ceremony at City Hall  Two Corkonians honoured in private ceremony at City Hall 
Cork health
'We are going to see closures and job losses', says Cork restaurant owner as VAT goes back up to 13.5%

'We are going to see closures and job losses', says Cork restaurant owner as VAT goes back up to 13.5%

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more