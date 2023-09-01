Cork GP welcomes expansion of HPV vaccine catch-up programme to include older males

A Cork GP has welcomed the expansion of the Laura Brennan HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Vaccine Catch-Up Programme to include older males.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly recently announced the expansion of the programme to include all males up to their 22nd birthday and those eligible can now register to get the vaccine at www.hpv.ie until December 31.

Dr John Sheehan of Blackpool Bridge Surgery encouraged those eligible to avail of the vaccine which he said can prevent cancers.

“It can prevent a significant amount of cancer, not just cervical cancer but also reduce the risk of a lot of head and neck cancers that happen in males and females,” he said.

“For males, it has a double effect. It can reduce the rate of transmission of HPV to females and also reduce their own risk of getting cancer so we would really encourage people to avail of the catch-up programme.

“It can prevent penile cancer and all other cancers, particularly oral and throat cancers.

“HPV, other than smoking, is probably the second biggest cause of throat cancers and oral cancers so it’s something that can really make a difference for males later on in life.”

Since its launch last year, the programme has offered free HPV vaccines to all boys and girls in second-level education who were previously eligible to receive the vaccine in school and who had not yet received it.

It is also open to young women up to the age of 25 who have left secondary school and did not previously receive the vaccine.

The vaccine protects against the types of HPV that cause approximately 90% of cervical cancers, 90 to 95% of HPV-related anal cancer, and 90% of genital warts.

Named in memory of Laura Brennan, who campaigned for higher uptake of the HPV vaccine before her death from cervical cancer at the age of 26 in 2019, the programme has provided free vaccines to over 3,500 young people.

Minister Donnelly said huge credit for the programme is due to the Brennan family who continue to campaign tirelessly in the memory of their brave daughter, describing Laura as “an incredible patient advocate”.

Laura Brennan’s parents Bernie and Larry Brennan said they are heartened that the work their daughter dedicated so much of her life to is being continued through the catch-up programme.

“Laura was determined to increase uptake of the HPV vaccine to help protect people from various cancers and eliminate cervical cancer.

“The HPV vaccine is effective in preventing cancer and we encourage everyone who is eligible to take this opportunity to protect their health.”