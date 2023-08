A Cork charity which offers a range of free support services to people who have been diagnosed with cancer has been named as the latest winner of the Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Award.

Cork Cancer Care Centre, located on St Paul’s Avenue in the city, is the latest recipient of the local accolade.

The centre offers support, advice and a shoulder to lean on to people touched by cancer.

A team of volunteers, therapists and counsellors provide a range of services free of charge to help people cope with the initial diagnosis as well as the side effects and after effects of cancer treatment.

Cork Cancer Care Centre provides one-to-one counselling sessions, nutrition advice from an oncology nurse, gentle yoga classes, and group coaching from a cancer recovery coach.

It also organises weekly peer support groups, for people to find solace, encouragement and friendships with others who are going through similar experiences.

“We are incredibly honoured to present this month’s Community Spirit Award to Cork Cancer Care Centre,” general manager of the Cork International Hotel, Eoghan Murphy, said.

“They were nominated by a young mum who availed of support after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

“She describes the centre as a safe, nurturing space, where she was understood, could talk freely about cancer, and they knew exactly what she needed.

“So many people are touched by cancer every year and organisations like this are vital.

“Their unwavering commitment to providing essential support and care to those facing cancer is truly remarkable.”

