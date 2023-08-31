Cork business leaders highlight need for more gardaí at Justice Minister's visit 

Cork needs to see more gardaí on the streets, business leaders told Justice Minister Helen McEntee on Wednesday.

Ms McEntee was visiting Cork and met with a number of prominent people from the city’s business community, all of whom stressed the need for a greater garda presence.

The justice minister said that her own “number one priority” was increasing the levels of gardaí on the beat, and options such as increasing the age at which people can enter and retire from the force were being discussed.

“No matter who I speak to, whether it’s the gardaí themselves, whether it’s local community groups, businesses, and it’s my own view personally, we need more gardaí out on the beat, on the ground," Ms McEntee stated. "That means recruitment, it means as strong a workforce as possible, it means retaining the gardaí that we have and making sure that we have the right conditions and supports available to them.

“I’ve always said there’s no option that won’t be looked at - every option is on the table.

"I have been discussing with the commissioner increasing the age at which people can join the workforce - it is 35 at the moment - and I would expect in the coming weeks to have a recommendation or a report that I’ll be able to respond to," she added.

The minister met with the executive of the Cork Business Association (CBA) and she also attended a meeting at Cork Chamber.

CBA president Kevin Herlihy said he and his executive had put forward a number of proposals to Ms McEntee, which they were hopeful would result in a more visible garda presence on Cork streets, and more supports for businesses.

“The city’s security and its perception as a safe place to shop, socialise, live, visit, and work is our number one priority, and we will continue to work with the guards and advocate on behalf of our members to ensure that Cork remains a safe city,” Mr Herlihy said.

“The minister listened very carefully and attentively to the issues raised by the CBA and has committed to supporting the local guards and our community with short, medium, and long term initiatives, and the best tools and technology available.”

Similarly, during her meeting with Cork Chamber, the minister heard concerns associated with the need for a greater garda presence in the city.

Cork Chamber CEO, Conor Healy, described the meeting as “very productive”.

“The need for increased policing resources in the city has been on our agenda and we will continue to advocate on behalf of our members to ensure that Cork remains a safe city that is an attractive place to work, live and visit,” he said.

“The minister’s engagement today was very important, and we are hopeful that the necessary supports needed will be put in place to address some of the difficulties being experienced in the city and also to complement the growing population.”

Ms McEntee was accompanied during her visit by Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney, Deirdre Clune MEP, Colm Burke TD, Senator Jerry Buttimer, Cllr Garret Kelleher, and Garda Chief Superintendent Tom Myers.

Mr Coveney described Cork as “a well-networked city with many groups already working cohesively together”.

“We’re a small city with a big heart, so with further supports we can ensure it continues to be a great place to live, work, visit and socialise,” he said.

Senator Jerry Buttimer added: “We live in a great city and we want to keep it that way”.