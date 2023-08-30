Cork politicians give broad initial welcome to Electoral Commission recommendations

Cork city politicians gave a broad initial welcome, with some reservations, to the constituency changes recommended by the Electoral Commission today, as the two Leeside constituencies gain a TD each.

Under the commission report’s recommendations, the Dáil would gain an additional 14 TDs nationally, and both Cork North-Central and South-Central would become five-seat constituencies.

Among the changes recommended by the commission, the city centre would become part of Cork South Central, as would a reunified Bishopstown, and Cork North Central would expand to take in Ballincollig and Mallow town.

South-Central-based Finance Minister Michael McGrath said he warmly welcomed the decision of the Electoral Commission to reinstate the River Lee as the boundary between Cork South Central and North Central.

“I believe this is a more natural boundary and will result in less confusion about which constituency people in the area belong to.

“I look forward to working hard for the 22,000 people that have transferred to South Central,” the Fianna Fáil minister said.

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney said the recommendation of two new TDs for Cork was both necessary and welcome, in order to be consistent with constitutional requirements.

“As the population grows, we have to add more TDs, because you have to have at least a TD for every 30,000 people,” he said.

Welcoming the return of Cork South Central “back to a very familiar look”, he echoed Mr McGrath’s comments about the river providing a clear dividing line between Cork North Central and Cork South Central.

“I think this is a very competitive constituency, with Micheál Martin, Michael McGrath, myself and Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, as well as a number of others who will be standing, I think it will still be very competitive, but certainly from our perspective, I think it being a five-seater is very welcome,” the Fine Gael minister said.

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, Sinn Féin TD for Cork South Central, welcomed the return of Bishopstown as a single area under one constituency.

“It was an unnatural situation, and I am glad the commission has brought it back together,” he said.

“Likewise, bringing Noonan’s Road and Gilabbey Street back with the Greenmount area.

“We will compete to win as much seats as possible in this and all constituencies.”

Councillor Lorna Bogue of An Rabhartas Glas, who ran in South Central in the 2020 general election and was eliminated on the eighth count, finishing just behind Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath, said the constituency review appeared to be a missed opportunity to more fully democratise Dáil representation, but she welcomed the recommendation of a fifth seat.

“I am especially happy to see the city centre in Cork South Central, where I have been based for most of my working life.

“Cork city centre should and could be a much better place to live but has been failed by succesive governments, especially by the present coalition,” Ms Bogue said.

“I am very proud to represent workers and carers in my ward in Cork City South East and look forward to contesting the larger constituency in a forthcoming election.”

Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer said that gaining an extra seat in both city constituencies was to be welcomed, and he said he intended to run.

“I do think it’s a missed opportunity by the electoral commission, in that it could have had a complete reimagining of the map of Cork, but they’ve chosen not to do that.”

On the northside, with Cork North Central subsuming Ballincollig and Mallow, Fine Gael TD Colm Burke said he would welcome some of the changes.

“I don’t understand the logic of saying the river is the dividing line and then adding Ballincollig as a totally separate entity, but I very much welcome Ballincollig,” he said.

“I have been working very much on the northern part of Mallow over the years, Rahan, Burnfort and Mourneabbey, so I would welcome Mallow in.

“I’m sad to see the Bishopstown area, my old local electoral area, around the college, all of that area, going into South Central, so I’m sorry to see that,” Mr Burke said.

Socialist TD Mick Barry was philosophical about the commission’s recommendations.

“Cork North Central was always going to be a battle royale with four seats and at first glance it looks like it's still going to be a battle royale with five.

“I look forward to campaigning on socialist policies in Ballincollig and Mallow,” he said.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, welcomed the report.

“Ballincollig will be a huge addition to Cork North Central, they’ve had no Sinn Féin TD in this term so I’m excited to see the potential work we could do there.

“The additional seat in the constituency is positive but our focus now is on the communities we represent and getting that message for change out there,” Mr Gould said.

Fianna Fáil’s Pádraig O’Sullivan TD said he would welcome areas like Ballincollig and Mallow into North Central.

“I think that in the case of Ballincollig, it would make sense that North Central would become more urban and take in that urban area of North-West, and in terms of Mallow, I look forward to dealing with the people there.

“Ultimately, elections are won in terms of policy and records, and I think we need to do the best for all of the people in our constituencies,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

Councillor Kenneth O’Flynn, who was eliminated on the 14th count at the last general election, finishing just behind Mick Barry TD, welcomed the commission’s recommendations.

“I can confirm that I am currently considering the possibility of running as an independent candidate.

“In the upcoming weeks, I will be engaging with constituents, listening to their concerns, and building a platform that focuses on practicality, integrity, and connecting with the electorate.”

In Cork East, Labour Party TD Seán Sherlock, was processing the news that his Mallow base would, under the recommendations of the commission report, become part of Cork North Central.

“I’m still assessing what is a seismic shift in the political landscape. It’s too early to make a detailed comment. I need some time to analyse this,” Mr Sherlock said.