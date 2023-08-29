'Something for everyone' in The Everyman's new programme 

The Everyman has launched its new season with a programme that promises something for everyone.

Beloved amongst audiences of all ages, Cork’s favourite traditional family panto returns with Beauty and the Beast, directed by Catherine Mahon-Buckley and co-produced with Cada, from Saturday, December 2, to Sunday, January 14.

The Everyman will co-produce The Women, We Will Rise with singer-songwriter Karan Casey, in association with Cork Folk Festival.

The theatre will also present two circus productions alongside Circus Factory as part of the Pitch’d Circus and Street Arts Festival.

The venue will once again host the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival in October with international and homegrown acts taking to the stage, and November will see the theatre transform into a cinema for the Cork International Film Festival.

Teach Damhsa and the Gate Theatre will present How to be a Dancer in Seventy-two Thousand Easy Lessons as part of the Sounds from a Safe Harbour festival.

In early 2024, Junk Ensemble will present Dances Like a Bomb, featuring acclaimed actor Mikel Murfi and leading dance artist Finola Cronin.

Tom Crean — Antarctic Explorer returns with the tale of “one of Ireland’s unsung heroes”, portrayed by Aidan Dooley.

Following its world premiere success at Dublin Theatre Festival last year, Lost Lear by Dan Colley — a darkly comic remix of Shakespeare’s King Lear — will be presented by Riverbank Arts Centre and Mermaid Arts Centre.

Irish National Opera will bring Vivaldi’s L’Olimpiade, while Opera Collective Ireland will present the Irish premiere of contemporary comic opera Flight by Jonathan Dove.

Live music offerings include Lisa O’Neill and veteran singer-songwriter Ralph McTell, as well as firm favourites John Spillane and Eddi Reader.

Comedians Chris Kent and Gearóid Farrelly will reprise their performances having sold out the venue earlier this year and Neil Delamere will also return in March with his new show Neil By Mouth, while Al Porter will perform his comeback show, Now.

Podcaster Louise McSharry is also set to bring her In Conversation with Louise McSharry show to The Everyman in the new year.

Speaking about the upcoming season at the theatre, artistic director Sophie Motley said: “I’m so excited to share the autumn season with audiences.

"As the nights draw in, we’ve something for everyone in the city, from the best of Cork comedy to internationally acclaimed theatre, and amazing opportunities for young people to get involved."