'A lot of happy faces': Cork students looking forward to next chapter in their lives

TEN students at Christian Brothers College (CBC) in Cork received the maximum Leaving Certificate points of 625, with one student achieving eight H1 grades.

Four students were awarded seven H1s. In total, 144 students received their results yesterday at CBC with 20% obtaining at least 600 points.

Principal David Lordon paid tribute to the Leaving Cert class of 2023.

“It takes a team effort to get results like this and it is a testament to the parents, teachers, and especially the students for the hard work they put in over the last few years. These students faced very challenging circumstances,” he said.

Happy with their results, cousins Ava Lotty and Ciara Lotty at St. Patrick's Girls College, Gardiners Hill, Cork.

Meanwhile, Brian Cronin, principal at St Patrick’s College on Gardiner’s Hill said there were “a lot of happy faces here after the students received their results”.

“We are very happy with the results and so proud of them. In total we had seven students who got over 500 points. We also had a Leaving Cert Applied class and 75% of the class got distinctions which is the highest grade and above the national average,” he said.

The principal of the all-girls secondary school said there are lots of different pathways available to students nowadays as they move on to the next chapter in their lives.

“Some of our students are looking at continuing their studies at UCC, MTU, College of Commerce, St John’s Central College, and Coláiste Stiofáin Naofa. The pathways are huge.

“They were a great year and they can now look forward to exciting times ahead. We have a few students hoping to go to college in Galway and sourcing accommodation will be a challenge. It is so exciting for them to be embarking on new adventures.”

Seán Twomey, principal of St Aloysius’ College, Carrigtwohill, said of his school-leavers: “They were a very balanced and well put-together group.

“We are very happy with their results. There was a certain amount of relief after they got their results and then there was a lot of happiness.

Joyous students, Danny Barriscale, Kara Dunne and Nathan O'Driscoll with Principal, Donnchadh Ó Cróinín after they received their Leaving cert results at the Gaelcholáiste in Carrigaline, Co. Cork. Picture David Creedon

“We let the students access the results at home before we asked them to come into the school. People want to be together when they experience a moment of happiness. They had that moment at home with their families before they called in with their friends and teachers to catch up.”

Mr Twomey said the class of 2023 will now be pursuing third-level courses nationwide and globally. “They were a super bunch. I say that as a principal and as a parent as my own daughter was in the year group.

“There is a lot of them going directly to college. Some of them are going to the UK and one girl is already studying in Amsterdam. Some of them are going to the States. Young people now have great opportunities. They have seen that if they work hard, they will get rewarded.”

Students from Bishopstown Community School were also overjoyed after receiving their results.

June McCarthy, LCA Coordinator with Sidney Kelly Collins, Sarah Porter, Kayleigh O'Donoghue and Sophie Hennessy, all reveived Leaving Cert Applied distinctions. 2023 Leaving Certificate results at St. Patrick's Girls College, Gardiners Hill, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Saoirse Walsh said she was “completely shocked” to get 625 points.

“I am delighted. I was completely shocked when I first saw my results. I refreshed the page as it didn’t seem right. I was with my parents at home as I couldn’t do it on my own.

“I will miss Bishopstown Community School as it is a great school with brilliant teachers, but we have to move on.”

Saoirse is now looking forward to starting college life. “I am hoping to do finance at University College Cork. Last year the points for this course were 577 so I should be grand. I am looking forward to starting college. I will be able to live at home as UCC is only 10 minutes away. I will enjoy college life.”

Rian Ó Luasa was equally thrilled with his results. “I am really happy. I got 601 points. It was a big surprise. I thought I might have got less points. I was with my family members when I checked my results online. They are very proud and delighted. I am looking forward to starting college. I hope to study veterinary medicine in Dublin. It was 601 points last year so I think I might be safe.”

Happy with their results, Aimee Long and Zoe Dunlea at St. Patrick's Girls College, Gardiners Hill, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Marcus Bryan was also happy. “I got a lot more points than I expected. I finished up with 521 points. The course I wanted was 460 last year. I hope to study mechanical engineering at MTU. I am 60 points clear. I am looking forward to starting third-level education. I love learning and it will be my next journey.”

Áine O’Mahony paid tribute to the teachers at Bishopstown Community School.

“I got 577 points. I got on way better than I expected. My parents and I are both delighted. I hope to do music or languages at university. I am looking forward to getting started. The teachers were amazing. There were a few subjects I wouldn’t have done as well in without them.”

The school’s principal Edwina Gottstein added: “A lot of our students came in to share their results and celebrate with us.”

She said: “Some students might be disappointed, but I would advise them to contact their school and guidance counsellor who will be able to guide them and direct them further.”

CAO round one offers will be published on Wednesday at 2pm.