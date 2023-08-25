Cork students celebrate Leaving Cert results

This year’s Leaving Certificate results have been described as “consistent” with previous years following adjustments in recognition of disruption to learning.

More than 60,000 students across Ireland received their examination results issued by the State Examinations Commission (SEC) on Friday.

They were the first formal state examinations this year’s cohort had sat, following the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sean Twomey, Principal of St Aloysius Girls Secondary school in Carrigtwohill, and Ms Manley pose with students on their first day of First Year on Friday. Picture: Cian O'Regan.

Some 61,736 students received results, including 58,006 Leaving Cert candidates and 3,730 Leaving Cert Applied applicants.

The results follow adjusted examinations and a post-marking adjustment.

Bishopstown Community School students Presly Jeche (613 points) and Saoirse Walsh (625 points) at the school to meet teachers and friends after the reults were given out for the Leaving Certificate State Examination 2023. Pic Larry Cummins

Minister for Education Norma Foley announced last September that similar accommodations made in recent years would also be made for the Leaving Cert class of 2023 due to the disruption to their schooling by the pandemic.

Chairperson of the State Examinations Commission Pat Burke said a “post-marking adjustment” was made to the examination results in keeping with the minister’s commitment.

Aoife O'Brien and Luke O'Sullivan, checking the results. 2023 Leaving Certificate results at Nagle Community College, Mahon, Cork.

He said this should mean that the overall set of results for 2023 “should on the aggregate be no lower than 2022”.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Commissioners and I have endeavoured to ensure that candidates taking the Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied examinations are treated as fairly and equitably as possible having regard to the adverse impact of Covid-19,” he said.

St. Aloysius' Girls Secondary School, Carrigtohill, chat with Mr Sweetnam after receiving their Leaving Cert results on Friday. Picture: Cian O'Regan.

“We welcomed the clarity provided to the education system in September 2022 through the early notification of the level of adjustment to the assessment arrangements this year. In response, we have delivered adjusted examinations and assessments which take account of the disruption to learning for this year’s cohort.

Happy with their results, Aimee Long and Zoe Dunlea. 2023 Leaving Certificate results at St. Patrick's Girls College, Gardiners Hill, Cork.

“We have again applied a post-marking adjustment to the examination results in order to give effect to the minister’s commitment that there would be no ‘cliff edge’ return to pre-pandemic aggregate grade profiles and the subsequent decision that this should mean that the overall set of results for 2023 should on the aggregate be no lower than 2022.

Henok Attikossie, checking his results. 2023 Leaving Certificate results at Nagle Community College, Mahon, Cork.

“Through this measure it is intended that the Leaving Certificate class of 2023 will not be disadvantaged when competing with the class of 2022 or previous years for opportunities in further or higher education or employment.” Ms Foley added: “Today brings enormous reward and recognition for all your hard work and dedication over the past number of years, including through challenging times.

Joanne Crowley, Angel Metro, and Heather Fane after receiving their Leaving Cert results at St. Aloysius' Girls Secondary School, Carrigtohill, on Friday. Picture: Cian O'Regan.

“This is an exciting occasion in your life, filled with the prospects of the many great and varied opportunities that lie ahead.

Twin brothers Evan (left) and (right) Cameron Lee with younger brother Isaac Lee, from Douglas, Cork with Principal David Barry. The trio returned to Presentation Brothers College, Cork to meet schoolfriends and teachers after their picked up their results in the Leaving Certificate State Examination 2023. Pic Larry Cummins

“To all of you receiving results today, I wish you every success and happiness as you embark on the next stage in your life.” The National Parents and Students Leaving Cert Helpline 1800 265 165 will operate from August 25 until September 2, at 10am to 6pm each day, except for August 27 when it will be open from 10am to 2pm and September 2 when it will be open from 10am to 4pm.