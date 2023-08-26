Call for budding documentary film makers in Cork

Applications are now open for the fourth IGNITE Documentary Talent Development Programme — the successful and innovative collaboration between Cork International Film Festival (CIFF) and Docs Ireland, Belfast.

It is a talent development programme directed towards emerging Irish and Northern Irish documentary filmmakers. Applications for this cross-border partnership are accepted in English and as Gaeilge, with a particular interest in Irish language projects.

2023’s edition follows the success of three previous iterations, in which 16 feature documentary projects from emerging filmmakers have been developed through training, workshops, and one-to-one mentoring.

Participants will gain a grounding in all facets of project development, with hands-on support from both festivals.

They will acquire market knowledge of the documentary industry, learning about the current trends in non-fiction film production, and an expansive understanding of the sector.

The programme will include workshops, masterclasses, and in-person conversations with established industry professionals.

Applications will be accepted until Friday, September 29, at 5pm.

The second initiative, the newly branded Parallax Emerging Film Artist Award will headline CIFF’s Parallax Strand at the 68th Festival this November. This award seeks out, supports and platforms graduate film artists from Irish tertiary fine art institutions.

This call is open to fine art BA graduates who graduated in the 2022/23 academic year. The Award comprises of a €5,000 bursary, a 12-month Associate Membership and training support from Sample-Studios, studio space provision from the National Sculpture Factory and a solo exhibition, as part of the CIFF Programme in November 2024.

The application deadline is Monday, September 4, at 5pm.