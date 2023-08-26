Sat, 26 Aug, 2023 - 16:44

Call for budding documentary film makers in Cork

It is a talent development programme directed towards emerging Irish and Northern Irish documentary filmmakers.
Call for budding documentary film makers in Cork

Applications are now open for the fourth IGNITE Documentary Talent Development Programme — the successful and innovative collaboration between Cork International Film Festival (CIFF) and Docs Ireland, Belfast.

Elaine Whelan

Applications are now open for the fourth IGNITE Documentary Talent Development Programme — the successful and innovative collaboration between Cork International Film Festival (CIFF) and Docs Ireland, Belfast.

It is a talent development programme directed towards emerging Irish and Northern Irish documentary filmmakers. Applications for this cross-border partnership are accepted in English and as Gaeilge, with a particular interest in Irish language projects.

2023’s edition follows the success of three previous iterations, in which 16 feature documentary projects from emerging filmmakers have been developed through training, workshops, and one-to-one mentoring.

Participants will gain a grounding in all facets of project development, with hands-on support from both festivals.

They will acquire market knowledge of the documentary industry, learning about the current trends in non-fiction film production, and an expansive understanding of the sector.

The programme will include workshops, masterclasses, and in-person conversations with established industry professionals.

Applications will be accepted until Friday, September 29, at 5pm.

The second initiative, the newly branded Parallax Emerging Film Artist Award will headline CIFF’s Parallax Strand at the 68th Festival this November. This award seeks out, supports and platforms graduate film artists from Irish tertiary fine art institutions.

This call is open to fine art BA graduates who graduated in the 2022/23 academic year. The Award comprises of a €5,000 bursary, a 12-month Associate Membership and training support from Sample-Studios, studio space provision from the National Sculpture Factory and a solo exhibition, as part of the CIFF Programme in November 2024.

The application deadline is Monday, September 4, at 5pm.

  • For further information see corkfilmfest.org

More in this section

Garda stock Road closed after lorry overturns in Cork
Bafta Television Awards 2023 Cork actress Siobhán McSweeney raises thousands for Marymount by raffling off BAFTA dress
Cork City Fire Brigade crews save dog from burning campervan Cork City Fire Brigade crews save dog from burning campervan
<p>Grace McSweeney, 18, Zoe Coffey, 18, Nicole Murphy, 18, and Luke McSweeney, 24, who died in a crash in Clonmel on Friday. Pictures: Garda Info</p>

Four young people killed in Co Tipperary road crash named

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more