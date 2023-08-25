Tailbacks on M8 as emergency services deal with burning vehicle

Motorists are experiencing long tailbacks on the M8 Cork to Dublin road as emergency services deal with a vehicle on fire northbound near the Glanmire turnoff.

Gardai told The Echo earlier they were on their way to deal with a camper van which had been reported as being on fire on the M8 northbound near the Junction 18 turnoff for Glanmire.

Traffic is reported as slow and motorists are advised to take care on approach.

Just after 11am, the official account of the Dunkettle Interchange posted a message on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

"The earlier road traffic incident on the M8 northbound near Junction 18 (Glanmire North) is causing queues back to the Dunkettle Interchange.

"An alternative route through Glanmire on the R639 is advised," the message read.