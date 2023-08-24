Up to 700 attend vigil held in Youghal in memory of Ironman athletes 

A piper played a lament at the close of a vigil in Youghal, Co Cork this evening in memory of athletes Ivan Chittenden and Brendan Wall who died while participating in an Ironman event in the picturesque sea side town last Sunday.

Up to 700 people attended the candle lit vigil which took place at 7pm on the Green Park bandstand. Attendees broke out in a spontaneous round of applause at the conclusion of the moving lament.

The bandstand featured large photographs of the two men whilst triathletes arrived on bikes and placed candles near smaller framed images of the deceased.

Sales manager Brendan Wall who was originally from Cardrath, Co Meath was laid to rest in Meath today. He got engaged to his fiancée Tina while on holiday in Italy in May.

A ceremony was held for 64 year old Canadian Ivan Chittenden at the Rocky Island Crematorium in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork earlier this week. He is survived by his wife Siobhan Hyland and his step children Jack and Kate.

A friend of the Wall family read out a statement on behalf of the family at the vigil. She said that the loved ones of Brendan wanted to thank the people of the town and surrounding areas for the “huge outpouring of love and kindness” since the tragedy occurred.

“We have been inundated with beautiful messages and gestures of support. There was so many wonderful people who came to Brendan’s assistance — competitors, volunteers and medical personnel.

"We are truly grateful for your heroic efforts. We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Ivan Chittenden. May Brendan and Ivan be at peace.”

Candles being laid at the foot of photographs of Ivan Chittenden and Brendan Wall at a Vigil held in their memory in Green Park in Youghal. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Organiser of the event, Tommy Collins, who is a community radio presenter said that the people of the town wanted to show solidarity with the families in the wake of tragedy.

“It’s been a strange week. We have gone from the highs to the lows. We were high for the whole of the Ironman itself. It was a wonderful experience. Huge numbers around the town. The competitors really enjoying it. Tremendous buzz in the place.

"And then we were struck by the very sad news on Sunday of the two men passing. We put out a question on radio about gathering and people said ‘we most certainly need to gather.’

"We embrace all of those athletes when they come (for the Ironman). We get to know them and they come back. They really enjoy it. It has become more than a race for the people of Youghal. It is a big community event. When those two men died it was like something in our families had died.”

One athlete who arrived on his bike said that the atmosphere in the town changed in an instant last Sunday with participants going from feeling elated, to desperately sad, when word came through of the deaths.

He said that the vigil was all about showing respect to two visitors who came to town for a great event but sadly never got to go home.

“I was stewarding last Sunday. It’s terribly sad. The (tri) clubs are here just to show their support to fellow cyclists and to guys who took part on the day.

"On Sunday the atmosphere was spectacular. All the athletes were complimentary about the atmosphere. It gave everyone a lift and then when it came through that two people had lost their lives it left a bitter taste. It is an awful tragedy.

"People in Youghal are amazing in terms of the support they give and in terms of the respect they have for people who visit the town."

Attendees Colm and Mary O’Connell said it was a heartbreaking week for the families of the men and for Youghal itself. Mary said it was vital to support the bereaved families in their time of grief.

“It is unbelievable really. The last couple of times I was at Ironman is was great to see the crowds supporting (the athletes). They put such hard work in to it.

"What happened was terrible."