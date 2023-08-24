Ironman competitor waved to fiancéeas he entered water, his funeral hears

AN Ironman competitor who died during the swimming section of last weekend’s event in Youghal smiled and waved to his fiancée and family as he entered the sea, his funeral has heard.

Brendan Wall, aged 45, who lived in Solihull in England but was originally from Meath, was one of two men who lost their lives on Sunday morning. Ivan Chittenden, who was in his 60s and from Toronto in Canada, also died in the swim off Claycastle beach.

A row has since broken out between Ireland’s national governing body for triathlons and the event’s organisers. Triathlon Ireland said it did not sanction the event amid concerns about adverse sea conditions, but differing accounts have emerged over the timeline for the decision and whether it was communicated to Ironman Ireland before the race began.

An investigation is ongoing, with gardaí also preparing a file for the attention of the Cork City coroner. Family and friends gathered for Mr Wall’s funeral at the Church of St Brigid, Grangegeeth in Meath today.

Parish priest Fr Gerry Boyle began by offering words of comfort and condolence to the fitness enthusiast’s fiancée Tina, his parents Oliver and Gertie, brothers Martin and Joe, and sister Maria.

“He trained hard and no doubt it gave him purpose and direction in his life, and he had trained hard for the Ironman on Sunday and was very excited about it,” he told mourners. “He had a big smile on his face and waved goodbye as he entered the water.”

Fr Boyle said Mr Wall’s fiancée and family have been plunged into “shock, grief, pain and loneliness” and said his death has left a huge gap in their lives.

“His sudden death can speak to us maybe better than any advertising campaign or warning about the fragility of life,” he added.