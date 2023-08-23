Candle light vigil to take place for bereaved families of Ironman participants who died on Sunday

Locals in Youghal plan to hold a silent candle light vigil tomorrow night (Thursday) as a show of support to the the bereaved families of Brendan Wall and Ivan Chittenden who died while participating in an Ironman event in the town last Sunday.

Members of the public are invited to bring a candle or torch light to the vigil which will take place at 7pm tomorrow at Green Park.

Community radio presenter, Tommy Collins, said that the people of the town are keen to show solidarity with the families.

"There is a great community spirit in Youghal and we feel we should do something to honour the passing of those two brave athletes who sadly passed away.

"A silent candle lit vigil [will be held] for a half an hour on Thursday evening here in the centre of Youghal to honour the memory of those men and to show our support and commitment to the two families."

Sea swimmers in the town have already paid tribute to the men. Members of the Salty Souls group held a minute's silence in the water yesterday (Tuesday) morning in a show of respect to the families of the deceased.

Group member Orla O'Riordan said that it was "a very poignant moment" and a "show of love and sadness at their loss".

Mr Wall, who got engaged to fiancé Tina whilst on holiday in Italy last May, will be laid to rest on Thursday afternoon following 1pm requiem mass at the Church of St Brigid, Grangegeeth, Co Meath. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

Mourners have been asked to make a donation to www.eastcorkrapidresponse.com in lieu of flowers.

'One of life's good guys'

Brendan (44) was working in the UK as a sales director for Top Tubes Ltd In Solihull. There he was described as being "one of life's good guys".

Just last week he met up with members of Stourbridge FC to announce plans by the firm to sponsor the women's first team for the 2023-2024 season.

In a statement Stourbridge FC said that they were "saddened" to hear the "terrible news" of his passing and grateful for his and Top Tubes support.

"Our thoughts are with his fiancee, family and friends and with all of his colleagues."

Brendan Wall, who died during the Ironman event.

Mr Wall was an engineering graduate of Trinity College Dublin. He also completed an MBA at the University of Hull.

Mr Wall, who was originally from Cardrath in Slane, Co Meath is survived by his fiancee Tina, his parents, Oliver and Gertrude, his siblings Martin, Martin, Joe and Maria, extended family and friends.

Private Service

A private service for Toronto based Ivan Chittenden (64) was held at the Island Crematorium in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork yesterday (Tuesday). His wife Siobhan travelled to Ireland when news emerged of the tragedy which had unfolded in Youghal.

A Canadian, Mr Chittenden was an accomplished athlete, who started training 12 years ago following the sudden death of his first wife.

In addition to competing in Ironman events he ran marathons in Tokyo, Berlin, London, Chicago, New York and Boston. He completed his first Ironman event a decade ago.

Ivan Chittenden, who died during the Ironman event in Youghal.

The native of Brantford, Ontario found love again and subsequently remarried. He is survived by his second wife Siobhan and her children Jack and Kate.

He had retired from his employment as a senior partner in Ernst and Young just two years ago and enjoyed travelling with his wife and participating in sporting events.

He worked for Ernst and Young for 42 years starting out in their office in London, Ontario. Mr Chittenden was a graduate of Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Canada.