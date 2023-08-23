Cork learners record their own song at iconic Windmill Lane studios

Ten learners from Cork ETB’s National Learning Network have recorded their own song at the iconic Windmill Lane studios.

The recording of Find Your People comes in advance of the formal adoption of the song as the anthem of more than 340,000 learners across Ireland’s 16 Education and Training Boards (ETBs).

Riverdance composer Bill Whelan, rapper/songwriter MuRli, and musician/composer Ellen Cranitch were the prestigious judges of the ETB Anthem Competition held to mark the 10-year anniversary of the establishment of Education & Training Boards.

Education & Training Boards Ireland invited learners and participants in all ETB schools, colleges and programmes around the country to compose an anthem to celebrate the work and core values of the largest state providers of education and training.

The initiative was run in partnership with Music Generation, Ireland’s national music education programme that gives children and young people access to high-quality performance music education.

Ten learners from Cork ETB’s National Learning Network pictured at the recording of their song at Windmill Lane. Pic: Marc O'Sullivan.

The winning anthem, Find Your People, was written by ten ETB learners aged 16 to 33 years on the Skills for Life programme at National Learning Network Hollyhill, funded through Cork ETB.

NLN Hollyhill provides a range of training, support and confidence-building skills to people who have had an accident, illness, injury or have a disability and extra support needs.

The young learners worked collectively to write lyrics, rap, sing and create an uplifting anthem that captures the essence of empowerment, inclusivity and lifelong learning within education and training, according to the judges.

Limerick Based rapper, MuRli, said: “I was privileged to be on the judging panel earlier this year.

“I think the learners did an incredible job in writing and performing this song and it really encapsulates the inclusive values and ethos of the ETBs.

"Find your People is a great anthem and I’m really glad we found these people.”

As well as recording their anthem with a music industry professional in Windmill Lane Recording Studio, the winners will premiere their anthem on September 28 in Cork City Hall, performing in front of the 16 Education & Training Boards.

The song will also be released and form part of a nationwide campaign to promote the services of ETBs.