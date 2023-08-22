Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 11:11

100-year-old ‘very rare’ commemorative plates donated to Michael Collins museum in West Cork

The plates were donated to the museum by grandniece of Michael Collins, Fidelma Collins.
Amy Nolan

The plates, described by the museum as “very rare”, were donated by grandniece of Michael Collins, Fidelma Collins.

“The plates were once among the proud possessions of her father, the late Séan Collins TD, nephew of Michael Collins and were always on display at his home,” the Michael Collins Centre explained in a social media post. 

“Séan Collins was born at Woodfield on July 10th 1918, he was the son of Johnny Collins, brother of Michael Collins and Catherine Hurley from Drinagh, her brother Séan Hurley died fighting in the rebellion in Dublin in 1916.” 

During WWII, Séan served as an officer in the Irish Defence Forces and later became a barrister.

He served as a Fine Gael TD for the Cork South constituency in the Dáil from 1948 to 1957 and from 1961 to 1969.

He passed away on April 11, 1975.

The commemorative plates arrived at the museum ahead of the 101st anniversary of the death of Michael Collins.

The so-called ‘Big Fella’ was assassinated by anti-treaty forces at Béal na mBláth on August 22, 1922.

For more info on the Michael Collins Centre see michaelcollinscentre.com.

Cork museum shares fascinating details of how Michael Collins spent his last Christmas

