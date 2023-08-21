Man appeals for bail to set up business after €4.2m cocaine seizure in Cork

A man who was charged following a €4.2m cocaine seizure in Cork has appealed for bail to set up a business to support his young family.

Gentjan Dodaj, aged 39, of Paradise Rd, Athlone, Co Westmeath, an Albanian national, told Cork District Court that he was applying for bail to finish setting up a business to provide for his pregnant partner and two children.

If granted bail, he said he would “1,000,000%” turn up in court for his next hearing on the major drugs charge, which could bring a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

“He accepts there’s an inevitable outcome, but he is asking for bail to get his affairs in order, to set up a business to provide for his family in the future,” said his solicitor, Shane Collins Daly.

Mr Dodaj had been in Ireland for 17 years after first coming to the country as an asylum seeker aged 22 when he lived in direct provision.

He is one of three men accused of possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine for sale or supply on August 5 in Richmond, Dunkettle, Co Cork.

It is alleged that 60kg of the drug was seized following a major Garda and Revenue Commissioners operation.

Mr Dodaj was allegedly asked to go to Cork by people he feared. He said that he was being paid between €4,000 and €6,000 to transport the cocaine.

Mr Dodaj said he only did it because he needed the money.

“If I get bail, I go home, that’s it,” said Mr Dodaj.

“I have no crimes, ever. This is my first. 1,000,000% I will turn up [in court]. I will never leave this country. Everyone makes mistakes, and deserves one chance. I deserve one chance.”

Detective Garda Gavin Curran told the court that Mr Dodaj and two other men were under surveillance when they were observed at a transport storage yard in the Dunkettle area of Cork allegedly removing panels from a container.

It is alleged that the men had waited for the container to arrive at the Port of Cork in Ringaskiddy and followed it to the transport storage yard after its legitimate load was removed.

Wearing masks and armed with tools including ratchets, the three men then allegedly removed two panels from either side of the container in the early morning of August 5 where three bags of cocaine were allegedly removed from self-made concealment chambers within the panels. The empty panels were then allegedly replaced on the container.

The three men were observed by gardaí leaving the scene in a transit van and a Ford Mondeo, driving in convoy, with Mr Dodaj, who is seeking bail, driving the car.

Three bags of cocaine, weighing some 60kg in total with a street value of around €4.2m were allegedly seized by gardaí a short time later from the transit van, found stashed under a seat compartment and in the back of the van.

GARDA OBJECTION

Gardaí objected to bail on multiple grounds, including the seriousness of the crime which, on conviction, could carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

As an Albanian national with alleged links to transnational networks, gardaí also alleged that Mr Dodaj could be a flight risk.

But Mr Collins Daly told the court that his client was applying for bail to finish setting up a car valeting business which had “gone further than a notional aspiration”.

“He’s registered the business, obtained insurance and signed a long-term lease,” said Mr Collins Daly.

Mr Dodaj would be willing to sign on at a garda station twice a day, reside at his home address, obey a curfew, and sign a significant independent surety if granted bail, Mr Collins Daly said.

Judge John King denied Mr Dodaj’s bail application on a number of grounds, including the seriousness of the charge.

Mr Dodaj was remanded back to custody and is due before court for Director of Public Prosecution directions on September 4.

Another two men were also charged following the €4.2m cocaine seizure, including Mr Dodaj’s brother, Donatel Dodaj, 22, who the court previously heard had arrived in the State in recent weeks and was staying with his brother.

Daniel Afedoaei, 22, a Romanian national, of Sli an Aifrinn in Athlone, was previously remanded in custody in Cork Prison along with Donatel Dodaj until August 28 for DPP directions.

