COPE Foundation hit the ground running for Echo Women's Mini Marathon

CLlENTS of COPE Foundation will be cheered on by friends and family as they take on one of the most anticipated Cork events of the year.

This year’s Echo Women’s Mini Marathon has a new route, a new distance, and a new start time. However, it will have the same unwavering support and loyal participants. Those supported by Cope Foundation as well as their families and staff are preparing to take on the 42nd Echo Women’s Mini Marathon.

The event, which takes place on Sunday, September 17, will see participants run and walk a distance of 5km starting from Kennedy Quay before moving on to Victoria Road, Centre Park Road and the Marina.

Funds raised by #TeamCope will support projects across Cork city and county. Cope Foundation is encouraging people from across Cork city, county and beyond to take part in the event and join #TeamCope. This year, participants will enjoy a new route, a new distance of five kilometres and a new start time of 12pm.

The organisation supports more than 2,800 children and adults with an intellectual disability and/or autism across Cork city and county. All funds raised will go towards projects and programmes that empower and support people with intellectual disabilities and or autism.

Anna O’Shea, who is supported by Cope Foundation spoke of her decision to sign up for the event.

“I’m going to run this year’s Echo Women's Mini Marathon,” she said. “I've already started practising and I can’t wait to run for #TeamCope. I’m looking forward to getting my medal.”

Noreen Horgan who is also supported by Cope Foundation spoke of her excitement ahead of the event.

“I’m looking forward to doing the race with all my friends,” she said. “I’m going to celebrate afterwards. It’ll be great fun.”

Rachel Murphy, a staff member of Cope Foundation is urging others to support the charity.

“The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon is a great day in Cork city. It's a really fun way to support Cope Foundation and bring everyone together. Also, for people we support and our team members, exercise has a really positive impact.”

To join #TeamCope for the Echo Women’s Mini Marathon visit www.cope-foundation.ie