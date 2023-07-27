Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 09:00

Get set, go! Registration open for The Echo Women's Mini Marathon

All the elements that make The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon one of the biggest days in Cork’s calendar remain firmly in place — and registration is now open.
Participants at the start of The Echo Women's Mini-Marathon in 2022. Pictures: Larry Cummins

Donal O’Keeffe

IT has a new route, a new distance, and a new start time, but all the elements that make The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon one of the biggest days in Cork’s calendar remain firmly in place — and registration is now open.

The mini marathon, now in its 42nd year, launches today and participants can register at EchoLive.ie/minimarathon. The hugely popular event, which is hosted by Cork Athletics, takes place on Sunday, September 17, starting at noon on Kennedy Quay.

This year the distance is 5km and it follows a different route because of works taking place at the Marina, but will finish as usual in Kennedy Park.

Runners from Together Razem 4 Ukraine at the finish of The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon last year.

John Quigley from Cork Athletics, spoke to us about the changes, which will showcase the new Marina Park development.

“The new route is starting in the same area, on Kennedy Quay, taking in Victoria Rd, then onto Centre Park Rd, and down ahead of the Marina.

“We’ll go around the Blackrock end of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, on the outside, up between the all-weather pitches, and then we turn right into the gated GAA car park, and left after about 100m, into the new Marina Park and up toward the bandstand, then left and back down again in front of Páirc Uí Chaoimh. After we’ve gone past the all-weather pitches, turn right toward CAB, and then from there continue straight up Monahan Rd and finish more or less at the same spot as before.”

It has long been a tradition for participants in The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon to raise money for charities through sponsorship.

Staff from Brown Thomas Cork raising funds for Cork ARC Cancer Support House at The Echo Women's Mini Marathon last year. 

“The mini marathon raises between €1m and €1.5m annually, and we are delighted that that is the case, because the charities suffered badly in terms of fundraising during the pandemic,” said Mr Quigley.

The Echo, which has been involved with the mini marathon since its inception, is equally proud of this great event.

Start line of The Echo Women's Mini Marathon in 2022. 

“There are some differences this year, but what won’t change at all will be the excitement of the race, the sense of fun and camaraderie, and the incredible dedication to raising money for good causes that we all associate with this very special event,” said The Echo editor Gráinne McGuinness.

“Cork Athletics have done great work in the face of the logistical challenges.

“We are counting down the days and cannot wait to see everyone there.”

Registration costs €20 for over-16s and €10 for under-16s. Under-13s must be registered with an adult and be accompanied by them during the race for insurance purposes.

Get full details, check out the new route and register now at EchoLive.ie/minimarathon.

